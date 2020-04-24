Cabell Huntington Hospital

April 11

Hanson - Mr. and Mrs. Bradly Edward Hanson, a daughter, Skyler Stinson Hanson. Mrs. Hanson is the former Tara Brooke Smith-Hanson.

April 12

Miller - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Edward Miller, a son, Preston Ridge Miller. Mrs. Miller is the former Shelley Marie Woodall.

Wiley - Mr. and Mrs. Jessie Tanner Wiley, a daughter, Presleigh Marie Wiley. Mrs. Wiley is the former Monica Marie Browning.

April 13

Branham - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Oliver Branham, child Carson Lane Branham. Mrs. Branham is the former Hannah Faith Kelley.

Knapp - Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Edward Knapp, a daughter, Ryleigh Madison Knapp. Mrs. Knapp is the former Jessica Leigh Adkins.

Reynolds - Mr. and Mrs. Andrew James Reynolds, a daughter, Reese Aubrey Reynolds. Mrs. Reynolds is the former Katelyn Marie Weiford.

Jarrell - Mr. and Mrs. Adam Daniel Jarrell, a daughter, Reagan Danielle Jarrell. Mrs. Jarrell is the former Danielle Nichole Herdman.

April 14

Ashley - Mr. and Mrs. Samuel David Ashley, a daughter, Faye Kathleen Ashley. Mrs. Ashley is the former Jill Elizabeth Lansden.

Sanders - Mr. and Mrs. Charles Woodrow Sanders, a daughter, Patsy Diann Sanders. Mrs. Sanders is the former Amanda Jo Myers.

April 15

Grady - Mr. and Mrs. Caleb Matthew Grady, a daughter, Alice Diane Grady. Mrs. Grady is the former Haley Marie McClelland.

Abdallah - Mr. and Mrs. Mahmoud Mohd Abdallah, a daughter, Katia Mahmoud Abdallah. Mrs. Abdallah is the former Dina Yacoub Alkhatib.

Ferrell - Mr. and Mrs. David Jordan Ferrell, a son, Maddox Colt Ferrell. Mrs. Ferrell is the former Chassidy Nichole Newton.

McDonie - Cory McDonie and Harmony Michelle Adams, a daughter, Dottie Louise Jewell McDonie.

Elmore - Austyn James Elmore and Tianna Justine Slash, a son, Ayden James Elmore.

Armentrout - Jason Ira Douglas Armentrout and Shai Lynn Conn, a son, Saint Anthony Armentrout.

Ward - Mr. and Mrs. Randy Lee Ward, a son, Jackson David Ward. Mrs. Ward is the former Madeline Elizabeth Newman.

April 16

Gregory - Mr. and Mrs. Tyler James Gregory, a son, Easton James Gregory. Mrs. Gregory is the former Kayla Renee Porter.

Shamblin - Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Scott Shamblin, a son, Greyson Scott Shamblin. Mrs. Shamblin is the former Taylor Brooke Pauley.

April 17

Bundy - Brittany LaShae Bartrum and Paul Richard Bundy, a son, Elijah James Bundy.

Shrewsbury - Mr. and Mrs. Terrance Nathan Shrewsbury, a daughter, Nora Rose Shrewsbury. Mrs. Shrewsbury is the former Rebecca Lynn Wright.

Turley - Mr. and Mrs. James Austin Turley, a daughter, Nova Rae Turley. Mrs. Turley is the former Mekayla Genevieve Crabtree.

Boggs - Seymouria Virlinia Mitchell and Darrell Jacob Boggs, a daughter, Genevieve Rebekah Boggs.

April 18

France - Kayla Sue Duty and Bruce Campbell France Jr., a son, Kaiyan Kingsley France.

Maynard - Olivia Shelton Blanton and Zachary Taylor Maynard, a daughter, Bria Maisyn Maynard.

April 19

Hughes - Mr. and Mrs. Lesley Jared Hughes, a daughter, Luna Lee Hughes. Mrs. Hughes is the former Brittany Lee Ward.

St. Mary's Medical Center

April 13

Leadmon - Chelsey Delbart and Matthew Leadmon, a son, Karson Wyatt Leadmon.

April 15

Blankenship - Tia M. Adkins and Brandon Wyatt Blankenship, a son, Clayton Eugene Blankenship. 

Ackison - Kandice Moore and Danny Ackison, a daughter, Rayleigh Michelle Ackison.

April 16

Blankenship - Mr. and Mrs. Dakota Blankenship, a son, Tucker Michael Blankenship. Mrs. Blankenship is the former Alyssa Rose Freeman.

April 17

Flees - Cheyenne Chastain and Christopher Flees, a daughter, Tayvia Jo Mae Flees.

Smith - Jamie Hazelett and Richard Smith, a son, Riley Joseph Smith.

April 18

Steele - Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Allen Steele, a daughter, Adlee Jane Steele. Mrs. Steele is the former Alyssa Freeman.

Barker - Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Ellis Barker, a daughter, Miley Kay Barker. Mrs. Barker is the former Patricia Rife.

