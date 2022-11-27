Starting Nov. 1, birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Updated: November 27, 2022 @ 1:29 am
NOV. 17
Summer Louise Harshbarger and Cory Michael Harshbarger, a son, Sire Rory Harshbarger. Siblings: MaKenzie Fortier and Freya, Rorik and Zao Harshbarger.
NOV. 18
Britney Nichole Lawrence Crabtree and Jacob Dillard Crabtree, a son, Jackson Jennings Crabtree. Siblings: Amelia and Maverik Crabtree. Grandparents: Kristen Hager, Clyde Lawrence, Erick and Tamara Ambrose, Isaac Crabtree.
NOV. 19
Katelyn Marie Perry and Tyler Scott Perry, a son, Maverick Scott Perry. Grandparents: Travis Cassidy, Beverly Cassidy, Wes Perry, Stephanie Perry.
NOV. 21
Rebekah Perry Franks and Bradley Joel Franks, a son, Oliver Henri Franks. Siblings: Theodore Lawrence Franks. Grandparents: Audy and Laura Perry, Adam and Emily Franks.
Korrine Renee Mills and Brandon Todd Mills, a daughter, Kora Rose Mills. Siblings: Kira, Kaden and Kali Mills. Grandparents: Greg and Angie Kincaid, Danny and Donna Mills.
NOV. 22
Emily Hope Day and Alton Jennings Day, a daughter, Annalise Elaine Day. Siblings: Zilee, Jazmin, Preston, Braxton.
Natasha Ann Marie Thompson and Joshua Billy Mounts, a daughter, Ophelia Fae Lynn Mounts. Siblings: Adelyn Thompson. Grandparents: Virginia Wyatt, Brenda Frazier, and Carl Bowen.
NOV. 23
Cortney Michele Mills White and Eddie Matthew White, twin daughter and son, Ruby Noelle White and Grady Stone White. Siblings: Airabella, Elizabeth, Eddie II and Noah White. Grandparents: Dale and Frances Mills, Charles and Tonia White.
Natasha Shea Cremeans and Christopher Alexander Parker, a son, Owen Andrew Parker.
NOV. 24
LaDawna Eve Dean and Javares Rayshawn Dean, a son, Javares Rayshawn Dean. Siblings: Daijahnae Anderson, Ethan, Alayna and Tayden Mullins-Dean. Grandparents: John L. and Margaret A. Walker, David J. and Renee Nolan, James and Gloria Chisolm.
