Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Updated: January 22, 2023 @ 12:15 am
Cabell Huntington Hospital
JAN. 11
Allison Shae Ekers and Ryan Andrew Ekers, a son, Colt Walker Ekers.
JAN. 12
Lauren Finley Boone and Nicholas Kerr Boone, a son, Beaux Kerr Boone. Siblings: Harper, Charlotte and Gunnar. Grandparents: Chris Boone, Nila Boone, Harold Finley Jr. and Beth Finley.
JAN. 14
Sarah Elizabeth Hamlin-North and James Robert North, a son, Waylon James North. Siblings: Laney North. Grandparents: Roger Hamlin, Elizabeth Hamlin, Frank North, Susie North.
JAN. 17
Sheera Laurae Butcher and Seth Austin Steele, a son, Aiden Fisher Steele. Siblings: Camden Marshall Steele. Grandparents: Jeff and Connie Butcher, Dannie and Christie Crum.
