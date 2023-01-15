Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
DEC. 27
Amy Beth Spry and Bradley Ryan Pemberton, a son, Braxton Cole Pemberton. Siblings: Brooklyn Bolen, Bradley Bolen, Hadley Pemberton. Grandparents: Melissa Pemberton, John Spry.
DEC. 30
Megan Sierra Staton and Kevin Ryan Staton, a son, Luke Beckham Staton. Siblings: Eli Eads and Mackenzie Staton.
DEC. 31
Taylor Grace Rickard and Justin Travis Webb, a daughter, Montana Grace Webb. Siblings: Aria Webb and Maicie Webb. Grandparents: Jay and Marilyn Rickard, Tony and Shannon Webb, and Tina and Bryan Pauley.
JAN. 1
Jordan Madison Poplin and Ezra Lee Moore, a son, Trevor Lee Moore. Grandparents: Misty Stapleton, John Poplin.
JAN. 5
Mikayla Renee Webb, a daughter, Remi Blayke Webb.
JAN. 5
Fiona Eireann Bowen and Preston Gage Burris, a son, Waylon Gage Burris.
JAN. 5
Jennifer Richele Mitchell and Aaron Kyle Wells, a daughter, Harper Nicole Wells. Siblings: Evan Sarabia, Kenzley Sarabia, Hudson Lemasters. Grandparents: Steve Wells, Rick Mitchell and Tina McClure.
JAN. 7
Izabella Rayann Johnson Hardy and Joshua Dewayne Hardy, a daughter, Stori Anastasia Hardy. Siblings: Rosabella Hardy. Grandparents: Valerie Johnson, Danny Johnson Jr., Renee Hardy, Kevin Hardy.
