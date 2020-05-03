Cabell Huntington Hospital

April 19

Pearson — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Michael Pearson, a daughter, Amelia Ruth Pearson. Mrs. Pearson is the former Autumn Nicole Mathews.

Daniel — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Earl Daniel, a daughter, Brandley Jo Daniel. Mrs. Daniel is the former Bethany Tia Bradley.

April 20

Butcher — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Jacob Butcher, a son, Declan Gage Butcher. Mrs. Butcher is the former Stephanie Marie Brock.

Triplett — Tesia Rose White, a son, Adam Lee Triplett.

Grimmett — Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Gene Grimmett, a daughter, Emersyn Jo Grimmett. Mrs. Grimmett is the former Brittany Jeanne Winter.

Hargrove — Mr. and Mrs. Wilburn Hargrove, a son, Myles David Pernell Hargrove. Mrs. Hargrove is the former Jacqueline Sada McDonald.

Crider — Jenae DeAnna Crider, a son, Major Xavier Crider.

Herrell — Mr. and Mrs. Evan Rex Herrell, a daughter, Hattie Leigh Herrell. Mrs. Herrell is the former Kristen Leigh Webb.

April 21

Woolum — Jacob Andrew Woolum and Elizabeth Marie Nethercutt, a daughter, Raylee Dawn Woolum.

Robsinson — William Orlando Robinson and Sarabeth Renee Sayre, a son, Eric Orlando Robinson.

Ferrell — Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Daniel Ferrell, a son, Derrick Tucker Ferrell. Mrs. Ferrell is the former Ricki Lynn Jones.

Brown — Mr. and Mrs. Roger Jarred Brown, a daughter, Blake Addison Brown. Mrs. Brown is the former Kristina Alice Lemley.

Dindal — Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Andrew Dindal, a son, Roman Apollo David Dindal. Mrs. Dindal is the former Megan Michelle Marcum.

Chapman — Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Ray Chapman, a son, Colson Eli Chapman. Mrs. Chapman is the former Salita Dawn Hawk.

Dempsey-Steele — Megan Jordan Martin, a son, Ezekiel Dow Dempsey-Steele.

Messer — Kassady Joe Dillon and Reece Messer Jr., a son, Ryland Lee Messer.

April 22

Adkins — Jasmine Grace Adkins, a son, Luke Andrew Thomas Adkins.

Merola — Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Anthony Merola, a daughter, Hadley Joe Merola. Mrs. Merola is the former Haley Morgan Ryder.

April 24

Adkins — Dakota Chase Adkins and Tiffani Ranae Johnston, a daughter, Elena Joyce Rose Adkins.

April 26

Shull — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Scott Shull, a daughter, Elliana Julene Shull. Mrs. Shull is the former Candi Selene Akers.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

April 11

Tucker — Mr. and Mrs. Richard Tucker, a daughter, Ivy Grace. Mrs. Tucker is the former Kelly Fortner.

April 21

Schlachter — Mr. and Mrs. James Joseph Schlachter, a son, William Joseph Schlachter. Mrs. Schlachter is the former Jessica Bolt.

April 22

Chapman — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Dean Chapman, a son, Luke Austin Chapman. Mrs. Chapman is the former Whitley Annette Boyes.

Graham — Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Gene Graham, a daughter, Bryer Oaklee Graham. Mrs. Graham is the former Natasha Jackson.

Allen — Brianna Paige Bridges and Joshua Scott Allen, a daughter, Addleigh Noelle Allen.

Chaffin — Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Alexander Chaffin, a son, Everett Slate Chaffin. Mrs. Chaffin is the former Kelli Marie Ferrell.

