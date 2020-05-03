Cabell Huntington Hospital
April 19
Pearson — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Michael Pearson, a daughter, Amelia Ruth Pearson. Mrs. Pearson is the former Autumn Nicole Mathews.
Daniel — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Earl Daniel, a daughter, Brandley Jo Daniel. Mrs. Daniel is the former Bethany Tia Bradley.
April 20
Butcher — Mr. and Mrs. Michael Jacob Butcher, a son, Declan Gage Butcher. Mrs. Butcher is the former Stephanie Marie Brock.
Triplett — Tesia Rose White, a son, Adam Lee Triplett.
Grimmett — Mr. and Mrs. Ricky Gene Grimmett, a daughter, Emersyn Jo Grimmett. Mrs. Grimmett is the former Brittany Jeanne Winter.
Hargrove — Mr. and Mrs. Wilburn Hargrove, a son, Myles David Pernell Hargrove. Mrs. Hargrove is the former Jacqueline Sada McDonald.
Crider — Jenae DeAnna Crider, a son, Major Xavier Crider.
Herrell — Mr. and Mrs. Evan Rex Herrell, a daughter, Hattie Leigh Herrell. Mrs. Herrell is the former Kristen Leigh Webb.
April 21
Woolum — Jacob Andrew Woolum and Elizabeth Marie Nethercutt, a daughter, Raylee Dawn Woolum.
Robsinson — William Orlando Robinson and Sarabeth Renee Sayre, a son, Eric Orlando Robinson.
Ferrell — Mr. and Mrs. Jordan Daniel Ferrell, a son, Derrick Tucker Ferrell. Mrs. Ferrell is the former Ricki Lynn Jones.
Brown — Mr. and Mrs. Roger Jarred Brown, a daughter, Blake Addison Brown. Mrs. Brown is the former Kristina Alice Lemley.
Dindal — Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Andrew Dindal, a son, Roman Apollo David Dindal. Mrs. Dindal is the former Megan Michelle Marcum.
Chapman — Mr. and Mrs. Ronnie Ray Chapman, a son, Colson Eli Chapman. Mrs. Chapman is the former Salita Dawn Hawk.
Dempsey-Steele — Megan Jordan Martin, a son, Ezekiel Dow Dempsey-Steele.
Messer — Kassady Joe Dillon and Reece Messer Jr., a son, Ryland Lee Messer.
April 22
Adkins — Jasmine Grace Adkins, a son, Luke Andrew Thomas Adkins.
Merola — Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Anthony Merola, a daughter, Hadley Joe Merola. Mrs. Merola is the former Haley Morgan Ryder.
April 24
Adkins — Dakota Chase Adkins and Tiffani Ranae Johnston, a daughter, Elena Joyce Rose Adkins.
April 26
Shull — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Scott Shull, a daughter, Elliana Julene Shull. Mrs. Shull is the former Candi Selene Akers.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
April 11
Tucker — Mr. and Mrs. Richard Tucker, a daughter, Ivy Grace. Mrs. Tucker is the former Kelly Fortner.
April 21
Schlachter — Mr. and Mrs. James Joseph Schlachter, a son, William Joseph Schlachter. Mrs. Schlachter is the former Jessica Bolt.
April 22
Chapman — Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Dean Chapman, a son, Luke Austin Chapman. Mrs. Chapman is the former Whitley Annette Boyes.
Graham — Mr. and Mrs. Dalton Gene Graham, a daughter, Bryer Oaklee Graham. Mrs. Graham is the former Natasha Jackson.
Allen — Brianna Paige Bridges and Joshua Scott Allen, a daughter, Addleigh Noelle Allen.
Chaffin — Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Alexander Chaffin, a son, Everett Slate Chaffin. Mrs. Chaffin is the former Kelli Marie Ferrell.