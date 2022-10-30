Cabell Huntington Hospital
OCT. 4
Jamie Beth Beard and Joseph Lester Robinson, a son, Adan William Robinson.
Cassie Lynn Stephens-Saylor and James Dean Saylor, a son, Charlie Allen Saylor.
Leala Rynn (Christian) and Gary Franklin Kincaid, a daughter, Faith Christian Kincaid.
Randi Morgan Vanover and Roy Richard Hicks, a son, Roy Roman Hicks.
Lauren Taylor (Adkins) Smith and Robby Gene Stubblefield Jr., a son, Taylor Gene Stubblefield.
OCT. 6
Whitney Elizabeth (Pinkerton) and Mark Wesley McCormick, a daughter, Brayleigh Faith McCormick.
Kaitlin Alexandra (Keyser) and Jonathan Michael Barnhouse, a daughter, Charlie Rynn Barnhouse.
Kaci Lynn (Russell) and James Tanner DeLong, a son, Jameson Tate DeLong.
Gladys Ann (Meade) and Jessie Dewey Jude, twin daughters, Kinsley Grace Jude and Kylie Faith Jude.
Summer Jewell Blankenship and Jonathan Ryan Miller, a daughter, Mia Jade Miller.
Christa Makayla Loague and Kane Michael Robinson, a son, Zenn Melachi Loague.
OCT. 7
Kristen Jane (Caudill) and Christopher Grant Raines, a daughter, Oaklun Carter Raines.
Linsay Brook (Hall) and Nathaniel Sean Totten, a daughter, Taegan Brook Totten.
OCT. 8
Megan Mae McCoy and Justin Alan Maynard, a daughter, Lydia Mae Maynard.
OCT. 9
Trinity Rae (Nolan) and Austin Ryan Hicks, a son, Cameron Jacob Hicks.
Jordann Olivia Hatten and Dustin Eric Shedlock, a son, Jaxon Quinn Shedlock.
Alexis Jordan Knight and Nathan Jacob Peacock, a son, Oakley Mae Peacock.
Savannah Faith Spry and Shannon Dean Monroe, a son, Shannon Dean Monroe II.
OCT. 10
Ashley Nicole (Bowers) and Dustin Travis Bryant, a daughter and a son, Lyla Sage Bryant and Jack Travis Bryant.
Elizabeth Ann (Tompkins) and Joshua Luke Tackett, a daughter, Magdalena Rose Tackett.
Brooklyn Marie Foster and Michael Braedon Linville, a daughter, Willow Sage Linville.
OCT. 12
Kelsi Marie (Dingess) and Brandon Nicholas Garl, a son, Brayden Nicholas Garl.
Capri Nicole Nolan and Mackenzie Patrick Peters, a daughter and a son, Minroe Mercer Peters and Royce Patrick Peters.
Shannon Nicole (Hysell) and Austin Khol Collins, a daughter, Rylee Mai Collins.
Starliner Milayer (Batista Arias) and Timothy David Wade Canterbury II, a son, Timothy David Wade Canterbury III.
OCT. 13
Jaden Riley (Coleman) and Austin Michael Daniel Jr., a son, Caden James Daniel.
Hailey Victoria (Eldridge) and Michael Brian Morgan, a son, Charles Michael Morgan.
Katie Anne Chadwick and Terry Dale Smith, a son, Preston Lee Smith.
Megan Danielle (Watson) and Matthew Alexander O’Neal, a son, Theodore Ranger Irvin O’Neal.
OCT. 14
Ashley Morgan Craig and Blake Remington Asbury, a daughter, Adalynn Grace Asbury.
Kayla Paige (Adkins) and Benjamin James Fout, a son, Anakin Donald Fout.
Izabella Rae Moore and Taylor Ray Plants, a son, Waylon Ray Plants.
Brianna Kay Stevens and Gage Taylor Jackson, a daughter, Zakiyah Kay Ann Jackson.
OCT. 15
Crystal Dawn Fitzpatrick and Seth Aaron Franklin, a daughter, Nova Reign Franklin.
OCT. 16
Halie Dawn (Smith) and Christopher Keith Tucker, a daughter, Anistyn Blair Tucker.
Kristin Renee (Hensley) and Jeremy Daniel Bennett, a son, Brody Scott Bennett.
Amanda Paige (Holton) and Kyla Smith, a daughter, Malaya Isreiah Paige Smith.
OCT. 17
Shelby Lynn (Kitchen) and Brian Lucas Sanders, a son, Barrett Pace Sanders.
Olivia Shea (Hastings) and Jacob Michael Lyons, a son, Ezekiel Jacob Lyons.
Sharita Renee Myers, a son, Kenji Moon Myers.
Ruth Francis (Thompson) Coleman, a son, Kingston Jamal Randolph.
Haily Marie (Stephens) and Patrick Arron Williams, a son, Wesley Isaiah Sterling Williams.
OCT. 18
Hayley Elizabeth Samuel and Zackary Allen Arthur, a son, Greyson Eli Arthur.
Lauren Elizabeth Jack-Elkins and Mark Ryan Elkins, a son, Jonah Blake Elkins.
Anastasia Dawnn Gilkerson and Thomas Shawn Mobley, a son, Maverick Lee Mobley.
Svetlana (Begarisheva) and Thomas Dustin Wicker, a daughter, Shea Elyse Wicker.
OCT. 19
Haley Brooke Clay and Darius Ozwan Ball, a daughter, Ensley Aurora Ball.
Angelina Caballero and Kevin Davis II, a son, Kaleb Anthony Davis.
OCT. 20
Katherine Ann (Roach) and Jacob Dylan Clark, a daughter, Aaliyah Ann Clark.
OCT. 21
Anna Marie (Patrick) and Andrew King Mosser, a son, Adam James Mosser.
Kaytlin Nicole (Arthur) and Tyler Jordan Hutchison, a daughter, Addison Nicole Hutchison.
Earlene Marcum and Jeremy Michael Young, a daughter, Raylea Jean Young.
Leen Kattour and Anthony Chahin, a son, Romeo Chahin.
OCT. 22
Cheyenne Autumn (Spillman) and James Hobart Akers, a son, James Kenneth Rollen Akers.
Trisha Beth (Van Steenberg) and Seth Michael Rickman, a daughter, Raelyn Grace Rickman.
Lacy Chantel (Wiggins) and Jordan Tyler Riggs, a daughter, Stella Dawn Riggs.
OCT. 23
Kelsea Ann (Woods) and Christopher Ritchard Shingleton, a daughter, Korlee Ann Shingleton.
Allison Stephanie (Rees) and Matthew Aaron Price, a daughter, Margaret Elizabeth Price.
OCT. 24
Tessa (Jacobs) and Dustin Timothy-William Stevens, a son, Asher Timothy Stevens.
Dara LaRae (Berry) and Mackenzie Curg Martin, a daughter, McKenna Paige Martin.