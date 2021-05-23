Cabell Huntington Hospital
APRIL 29
Brandy Mariah Shannon Boley and Austin Tyler Woodall, a daughter, Rylah Lynn Woodall.
MAY 8
Alyssa Jo Ann Delight Mullins, a daughter, Autumn Jade Nacole Mullins.
MAY 9
Sara Alexis Burton, a son, Codi Ray Burton.
MAY 10
Brett Allan and Haleigh Nacole (Daniel) Christian, twin sons, Grayson Allan Christian and Parker Daniel Christian.
MAY 11
Romie Parsley and Kayla Mae (Skeens) Murphy, a son, Nash Liam Murphy.
Brittany Lynn (Adkins) Nance and Ryan Lee Brumfield, a daughter, Raelynn Annette Brumfield.
Kyle Trevor and Jessica Jean (Miller) Hughes, a daughter, Carly Ann Hughes.
Dakota Lee and Tyler McKenzie (Morrison) Kouns, a son, Waylon Boone Arthur Kouns.
Alexa Ann Toth and Alex Tyler Somerville, a daughter, Olivia Rae Somerville.
Justine Taley Arms and Ryan Dean Berry, a daughter, Lakely Aspyn Berry.
Sarah Elizabeth Salyers and Dustin Ray Wagoner, a daughter, Dahila Jane Wagoner.
Brittany Dawn Booth and Jason Anthony Fulton, a daughter, Caroline Tye Fulton.
Kayla Noel Sowards and Brandon Michael Childers, a son, Brantlee Calvin Michael Childers.
Jacob Mark and Candice Renee (Michael) Gilliam, a daughter, Gianna Kate Gilliam.
MAY 14
James Christopher and Katie Lauren (Gould) Fulks, a son, James Abel Fulks.
MAY 16
Kaylee Dawn Hughes and Kyle Alexander Oliver, a son, Elias Carter Oliver.
MAY 17
Mr. and Mrs. Ian Patrick and Sarah Nicole (Davenport) Walsh, a son, Noah Patrick Walsh.
Jayce Ryan Berry and Alyssa Lynn Hall, a son, Jiraiya Allen Freeman Berry.
Johnathan Lyle and Racine Lynn (Vance) Osborne, a son, Kayson Lane Osborne.
Billy Joe and Kristina Marie (Lilly) McKinley, a daughter, Lorellie Reign McKinley.
Matthew Hersel and Jessica Serene (Forrest) Holley, a son, Jordan James Holley.
Joshua Keith and Heather LeeAnne (Woody) Phillips, a daughter, Rosalee Ann Marie Phillips.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
MAY 12
Roger Lee and Jordan Taylor (Leach) McCarty, a daughter, Remilee Dawn McCarty