Cabell Huntington Hospital

APRIL 29

Brandy Mariah Shannon Boley and Austin Tyler Woodall, a daughter, Rylah Lynn Woodall.

MAY 8

Alyssa Jo Ann Delight Mullins, a daughter, Autumn Jade Nacole Mullins.

MAY 9

Sara Alexis Burton, a son, Codi Ray Burton.

MAY 10

Brett Allan and Haleigh Nacole (Daniel) Christian, twin sons, Grayson Allan Christian and Parker Daniel Christian.

MAY 11

Romie Parsley and Kayla Mae (Skeens) Murphy, a son, Nash Liam Murphy.

Brittany Lynn (Adkins) Nance and Ryan Lee Brumfield, a daughter, Raelynn Annette Brumfield.

Kyle Trevor and Jessica Jean (Miller) Hughes, a daughter, Carly Ann Hughes.

Dakota Lee and Tyler McKenzie (Morrison) Kouns, a son, Waylon Boone Arthur Kouns.

Alexa Ann Toth and Alex Tyler Somerville, a daughter, Olivia Rae Somerville.

Justine Taley Arms and Ryan Dean Berry, a daughter, Lakely Aspyn Berry.

Sarah Elizabeth Salyers and Dustin Ray Wagoner, a daughter, Dahila Jane Wagoner.

Brittany Dawn Booth and Jason Anthony Fulton, a daughter, Caroline Tye Fulton.

Kayla Noel Sowards and Brandon Michael Childers, a son, Brantlee Calvin Michael Childers.

Jacob Mark and Candice Renee (Michael) Gilliam, a daughter, Gianna Kate Gilliam.

MAY 14

James Christopher and Katie Lauren (Gould) Fulks, a son, James Abel Fulks.

MAY 16

Kaylee Dawn Hughes and Kyle Alexander Oliver, a son, Elias Carter Oliver.

MAY 17

Mr. and Mrs. Ian Patrick and Sarah Nicole (Davenport) Walsh, a son, Noah Patrick Walsh.

Jayce Ryan Berry and Alyssa Lynn Hall, a son, Jiraiya Allen Freeman Berry.

Johnathan Lyle and Racine Lynn (Vance) Osborne, a son, Kayson Lane Osborne.

Billy Joe and Kristina Marie (Lilly) McKinley, a daughter, Lorellie Reign McKinley.

Matthew Hersel and Jessica Serene (Forrest) Holley, a son, Jordan James Holley.

Joshua Keith and Heather LeeAnne (Woody) Phillips, a daughter, Rosalee Ann Marie Phillips.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

MAY 12

Roger Lee and Jordan Taylor (Leach) McCarty, a daughter, Remilee Dawn McCarty

