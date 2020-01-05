Cabell Huntington
Hospital
Dec. 20
Wells — Taylor Nicole Ottinger and James David Wells, a daughter, Madelynn Rae Wells.
Dec. 23
Shay — Andrea Lynn Weible and Brendan Christopher Shay, a daughter, Rory Mae Shay.
Dec. 22
Johnson — Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Dwayne Johnson, a daughter, Amelia Ann Johnson. Mrs. Johnson is the former Amber Nicole Evans.
Webb — Jessica Danielle Webb, a daughter, Kyla Rose Webb.
Decker — Mr. and Mrs. James Edward Decker, a son, James Eli Decker. Mrs. Decker is the former Christina Renee Brown.
Dec. 23
Justice — Lorene Nicole Brown, a daughter, Laveah Storm Justice.
Vaughan — Mr. and Mrs. James Ryan Vaughan, a daughter, Laykin Elisibeth Vaughan. Mrs. Vaughan is the former Caitlin Heather Layton.
Oates — Star Michelle Roe, a daughter, Jocelyn Faith Oates.
Hopkins — Kelly Ann Perry and Mark Daniel Hopkins II, a son, Hunter Wesley Hopkins.
Brunton — Crystal Gail Cremeans and Joshua Michael Brunton, a son, Clayton Logan Brunton.
Dec. 24
Browning — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Paul Browning, a daughter, Marlee Quinn Browning. Mrs. Browning is the former Holly Michelle Thompson.
May — Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Austin May, a son, Silas James May. Mrs. May is the former April Dawn Schwalb.
Zehr — Mr. and Mrs. Allen Loyal Zehr, a daughter, Alasdair Dean Loyal Zehr. Mrs. Zehr is the former Samantha Grace Kingery.
Dec. 25
Grimmett — Brianna Louise Mollohan and Jessie Dwayne Grimmett, a daughter, Gabriella Sue Grimmett.
Dec. 26
Jones — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Lane Jones, a daughter, Olivia Eveleigh Jones. Mrs. Jones is the former Deborah Michelle Allman.
Coronato — Mr. and Mrs. Mark Wayne Coronato, a son, Donovan Paxton Coronato. Mrs. Coronato is the former Georgia Carrie Dyer.
Salisbury — Shelby Renee Blevins and Andrew Wyatt Salisbury, a daughter, Murphy Faye Salisbury.
Jones — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Elisha Jones, a son, Colter Boone Jones. Mrs. Jones is the former Elexandra Michelle Robertson.
Dec. 27
Smith — Megan Brooke Russell and Matthew Allen Smith, a son, Maddox Mathew Smith.
Bellomy — Mr. and Mrs. Cody Brennon Bellomy, a daughter, Paislee Lucille Bellomy. Mrs. Bellomy is the former Haley Noelle Marie Nichols.
Wood — Megan R. Fine and Nathaniel Scott Wood, a son, Vicent Leonidas Wood.
Ridenour — Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Wayne Ridenour, a daughter, Addalynn Elayne Ridenour. Mrs. Ridenour is the former Jessica Hattie Kearney.
Null — Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Robert Null, a son, Matthew Garrett Null. Mrs. Null is the former Paige Allison Ryker.
Adkins — Mr. and Mrs. John Nicholas Adkins, a daughter, Robin Frances Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Haley Brooke Linville.
Melvin — Courtney Marie Dennis and Colten Byrce Melvin, a son, Carson Bryce Melvin.
Dec. 28
Sublett — Mr. and Mrs. Corey Lee Sublett, a son, Lennox Lee Sublett. Mrs. Sublett is the former Andrea Elizabeth Williamson.
St. Mary’s Medical
Center
Dec. 24
Pauley — Mr. and Mrs. Toney Dale Pauley, a daughter, Rosalie Aurora Melody Pauley. Mrs. Pauley is the former Emily Triplett.
Dec. 26
Atchley — Treana Johnson and Joseph Atchley, a daughter, Kahliah Mone’t Lorainne Atchley.
Dec. 27
Webb — Mr. and Mrs. Spencer Webb. a son, Thatcher Douglas Webb. Mrs. Webb is the former Haley Veronda.
McCracken — Mr. and Mrs. Julius McCracken, a son, Khoen James McCracken. Mrs. McCracken is the former Sierra Ross.