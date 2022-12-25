Starting Nov. 1, birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
DEC. 13
Jessi Nicole Davis Ferguson and Leonard Dale Ferguson Jr., a son, Nolan Reed Ferguson. Siblings: Malachi Ferguson, Madisyn Ferguson. Grandparents: Leonard Ferguson Sr., Roxanna Ferguson, Hurston Davis, Brenda Davis.
DEC. 15
Cheyenne Marie Erin Mayenschein and Dylan McCade Slone, a daughter, Oakley Rae Slone. Siblings: Ezekiel Slone. Grandparents: Donna Callicoat, Sammie Mayenschein, Tina Poe, Derrenda Kelley and Melvin Slone.
DEC. 20
Lorene Nicole Brown and Davey Justin Trent , a son, Asher Ray Trent.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.