CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL

Aug. 4

BOLYARD - Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Aaron Bolyard, a daughter, Erin Marie Bolyard. Mrs. Bolyard is the former Amber Marie Adkins.

SIGMAN - Andrea Jean Hope Neal and Amos N. Sigman, a son, Amos Manuel Sigman.

Aug. 5

SALMONS - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Luke Salmons, a son, Wade Garrison Salmons.

COLLINS - Kaitlyn Renee Collins, a son, Tylyn Howard Davis.

BAILEY - Mr. and Mrs. Charley Milton Bailey, a daughter, Rylee Grace Bailey. Mrs. Bailey is the former Michelle Dee Lantz

MILLER - Joshua Julian Miller and Courtney Maria Perkins, a son, Julian Michael Raye Miller.

SMITH - Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Scott Smith, a son, Ayden Scott Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Tori Shae Combs.

Aug. 6

HYSELL - Mr. and Mrs. John David Hysell, a daughter, Kiersten Lenae Hysell. Mrs. Hysell is the former Constance Ann Bryant.

HARBOUR - Mr. and Mrs. Lane Harbour, a daughter, Indi Jane Harbour. Mrs. Harbour is the former Staci Dianne Smith.

ADKINS - Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Jess Adkins, a daughter, Elayah Nicole Anne Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Ariel Sarah-Anne Smith.

Aug. 7

PELFREY - Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ernest Pelfrey, a daughter, Emma Elizabeth Pelfrey. Mrs. Pelfrey is the former Elaina Elizabeth Fearon.

SHANNON - Kaitlin Myra Riner and Christopher Lee Shannon, a daughter, Kimberlynn Alexa Lee Shannon.

Aug. 8

CHANEY - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lee Chaney, a daughter, Laylah Nicole Chaney. Mrs. Chaney is the former Maggie Marie Bond.

MARSHALL - Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Paul Marshall, a daughter, Rosemary Paige Marshall. Mrs. Marshall is the former Samantha Paige Nida.

TRAWICK - Lyris Mia-Marie Trawick, a son, Kingston Karter Trawick.

HOLT - Alexandria Nicole Little and Paul David Holt, a daughter, Journey Paige Holt.

Aug. 9

ROSE - Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Blake Rose, a son, Conner Blake Rose. Mrs. Rose is the former Callie Ray Mills.

SANDERS - Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sanders, a daughter, Madison Hope Sanders. Mrs. Sanders is the former Nichole Perry.

MUNCY - Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Benjiman Muncy, a son, Brody Allen Muncy. Mrs. Muncy is the former Megan Nicole Dunkle.

BRUMFIELD - Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Aaron Abel Brumfield, a son, Jonathan Nathaniel Remington Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Meredith Rachel Anderson-Cain.

SWAIN - Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lee Swain, a daughter, Aliyah Grace Swain. Mrs. Swain is the former Ashley Nicole Adkins.

FRALEY - Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Travis Fraley, a son, Clay David Fraley. Mrs. Fraley is the former Rachel Leigh Payne.

WISE - Mr. and Mrs. Randall Eugene Wise II, a son, Boston Ford Wise. Mrs. Wise is the former Savannah Wray Kaliber.

Aug. 10

KEENEY - Amanda Mae Keeney, a daughter, Myla Lynn Mae Calero.

HOLLEY - James David Holley and Elizabeth Jean Roberts, a daughter, Chryssa Joan Holley.

WALKER - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Robert Walker, a daughter, Kenzlie Mae Walker. Mrs. Walker is the former Fallon Paige Black.

WARNER - Mr. and Mrs. Creed Edgle Warner, a son, Griffin Lee Warner. Mrs. Warner is the former Jessica Lee Meadows.

