CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
Aug. 4
BOLYARD - Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Aaron Bolyard, a daughter, Erin Marie Bolyard. Mrs. Bolyard is the former Amber Marie Adkins.
SIGMAN - Andrea Jean Hope Neal and Amos N. Sigman, a son, Amos Manuel Sigman.
Aug. 5
SALMONS - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Luke Salmons, a son, Wade Garrison Salmons.
COLLINS - Kaitlyn Renee Collins, a son, Tylyn Howard Davis.
BAILEY - Mr. and Mrs. Charley Milton Bailey, a daughter, Rylee Grace Bailey. Mrs. Bailey is the former Michelle Dee Lantz
MILLER - Joshua Julian Miller and Courtney Maria Perkins, a son, Julian Michael Raye Miller.
SMITH - Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Scott Smith, a son, Ayden Scott Smith. Mrs. Smith is the former Tori Shae Combs.
Aug. 6
HYSELL - Mr. and Mrs. John David Hysell, a daughter, Kiersten Lenae Hysell. Mrs. Hysell is the former Constance Ann Bryant.
HARBOUR - Mr. and Mrs. Lane Harbour, a daughter, Indi Jane Harbour. Mrs. Harbour is the former Staci Dianne Smith.
ADKINS - Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Jess Adkins, a daughter, Elayah Nicole Anne Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Ariel Sarah-Anne Smith.
Aug. 7
PELFREY - Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ernest Pelfrey, a daughter, Emma Elizabeth Pelfrey. Mrs. Pelfrey is the former Elaina Elizabeth Fearon.
SHANNON - Kaitlin Myra Riner and Christopher Lee Shannon, a daughter, Kimberlynn Alexa Lee Shannon.
Aug. 8
CHANEY - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lee Chaney, a daughter, Laylah Nicole Chaney. Mrs. Chaney is the former Maggie Marie Bond.
MARSHALL - Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Paul Marshall, a daughter, Rosemary Paige Marshall. Mrs. Marshall is the former Samantha Paige Nida.
TRAWICK - Lyris Mia-Marie Trawick, a son, Kingston Karter Trawick.
HOLT - Alexandria Nicole Little and Paul David Holt, a daughter, Journey Paige Holt.
Aug. 9
ROSE - Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Blake Rose, a son, Conner Blake Rose. Mrs. Rose is the former Callie Ray Mills.
SANDERS - Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sanders, a daughter, Madison Hope Sanders. Mrs. Sanders is the former Nichole Perry.
MUNCY - Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Benjiman Muncy, a son, Brody Allen Muncy. Mrs. Muncy is the former Megan Nicole Dunkle.
BRUMFIELD - Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Aaron Abel Brumfield, a son, Jonathan Nathaniel Remington Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Meredith Rachel Anderson-Cain.
SWAIN - Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lee Swain, a daughter, Aliyah Grace Swain. Mrs. Swain is the former Ashley Nicole Adkins.
FRALEY - Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Travis Fraley, a son, Clay David Fraley. Mrs. Fraley is the former Rachel Leigh Payne.
WISE - Mr. and Mrs. Randall Eugene Wise II, a son, Boston Ford Wise. Mrs. Wise is the former Savannah Wray Kaliber.
Aug. 10
KEENEY - Amanda Mae Keeney, a daughter, Myla Lynn Mae Calero.
HOLLEY - James David Holley and Elizabeth Jean Roberts, a daughter, Chryssa Joan Holley.
WALKER - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Robert Walker, a daughter, Kenzlie Mae Walker. Mrs. Walker is the former Fallon Paige Black.
WARNER - Mr. and Mrs. Creed Edgle Warner, a son, Griffin Lee Warner. Mrs. Warner is the former Jessica Lee Meadows.