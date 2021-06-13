Cabell Huntington Hospital
MAY 29
Austin Vaughn and Elizabeth Sue (Terry) Wood, a daughter, Samantha Annelaine Rin Terrywood.
Kayla Marie Smith and Dylan Presley Jones, a son, Dylan Presley Jones II.
JUNE 1
Joshua Lee and Bethany Caitlin (Bloomfield) Stamper, a son, Remington Jase Stamper.
Katelyn Nicole Roach and Jonathan Tyler Sprague, a daughter, Addilyn Kay Sprague.
Jesse ReNelle Watts and Christopher Lee Adams, a son, Archer Jude Adams.
JUNE 2
Shaun Robert and Brittany Alexis (English) Huff, a son, Jackson Shaun Huff.
Mark Daniel and Courtney Gabrielle (Smith) Cornette, a son, Caleb Matthew Cornette.
James Robert and Brittany Marie (Dunlap) Pauley, a daughter, Taytum Makena Pauley.
Haley Brianna Sammons and Keith Eric Hamm, a son, Laramie Keith Hamm.
Paul Andrew and Lauren Marie (Sommerville) Falkner, a son, Blair Felix Falkner.
Jeffrey Darren and Amy Nichole (Nelson) Walker, a son, Jaxton Darren Walker.
Della Nikhya Green and Joseph Neal Browning, a son, Liam Joseph Browning.
Alyssa Marie Blankenship, a daughter, Zayla Ariella Blankenship.
JUNE 3
Kayla Dawn Adkins, a daughter, Klover Dawn Adkins.
Eric Allen and Staci Nicole (Drury) Boggess, a daughter, Isabella Rose Boggess.
Trevor Lee and Amy Noel (Woody) Cantley, a son, John David Cantley.
Taylor Lynn Grimmett and Tyler Garrett Yeager, a daughter, Aspen Sage Yeager.
Cody Ray and Liana Michelle (Napier) Marshall, a son, Mason Cade Marshall.
Elizabeth Nicole Moss and Travis Roland Wilson, a daughter, Kenslie Raelynn Wilson.
JUNE 4
Kayla Marie (Cook) Midkiff and James William Canter, a daughter, Jordyn Grace Canter.
Tiffany Renee (Carter) Chapman, a daughter, Amelia Faye Gillispie.
James Ireland and Ashley Cachet (Morrow) Lilly, a son, Damien James Lilly.
Micah Danielle Callicoat, a daughter, Aaliyah Danielle Callicoat.
JUNE 5
Brittney Kay Kelley and Ryan Justin Jenkins, a son, Adryan Justin Jenkins.
Ryan Keith and Mallory Shane (Phipps) Smith, a daughter, Mileva Catherine Smith.
Cody Allen and Ashtyn Nicole (Ferrell) Jeffrey, a daughter, Palmer Kaye Jeffrey.
Dillon Michael and Mackenzie Dawn (Moore) McFann, a daughter, Oaklee Masyn McFann.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
MAY 31
Christina Danielle Hickman and Anthony Richardson, a daughter, Amorelee Iris Richardson.
JUNE 1
John Collin and Breanna (Linville) Kelley, a son, Maverick Tony Kelley.
JUNE 2
Katylynn Price and Michael Davisson, a daughter, Fallon Paige Davisson
James and Courtney Rebecca (Grossman) Jones, a son, Liam Thomas Jones.
Raymond and Rachel (Perry) Mullin, a son, Sullivan Wolfe Mullin.
JUNE 4
Charles and Rachel Rose (Blankenship) Cooper, a son, Easton James Cooper.