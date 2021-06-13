The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Cabell Huntington Hospital

MAY 29

Austin Vaughn and Elizabeth Sue (Terry) Wood, a daughter, Samantha Annelaine Rin Terrywood.

Kayla Marie Smith and Dylan Presley Jones, a son, Dylan Presley Jones II.

JUNE 1

Joshua Lee and Bethany Caitlin (Bloomfield) Stamper, a son, Remington Jase Stamper.

Katelyn Nicole Roach and Jonathan Tyler Sprague, a daughter, Addilyn Kay Sprague.

Jesse ReNelle Watts and Christopher Lee Adams, a son, Archer Jude Adams.

JUNE 2

Shaun Robert and Brittany Alexis (English) Huff, a son, Jackson Shaun Huff.

Mark Daniel and Courtney Gabrielle (Smith) Cornette, a son, Caleb Matthew Cornette.

James Robert and Brittany Marie (Dunlap) Pauley, a daughter, Taytum Makena Pauley.

Haley Brianna Sammons and Keith Eric Hamm, a son, Laramie Keith Hamm.

Paul Andrew and Lauren Marie (Sommerville) Falkner, a son, Blair Felix Falkner.

Jeffrey Darren and Amy Nichole (Nelson) Walker, a son, Jaxton Darren Walker.

Della Nikhya Green and Joseph Neal Browning, a son, Liam Joseph Browning.

Alyssa Marie Blankenship, a daughter, Zayla Ariella Blankenship.

JUNE 3

Kayla Dawn Adkins, a daughter, Klover Dawn Adkins.

Eric Allen and Staci Nicole (Drury) Boggess, a daughter, Isabella Rose Boggess.

Trevor Lee and Amy Noel (Woody) Cantley, a son, John David Cantley.

Taylor Lynn Grimmett and Tyler Garrett Yeager, a daughter, Aspen Sage Yeager.

Cody Ray and Liana Michelle (Napier) Marshall, a son, Mason Cade Marshall.

Elizabeth Nicole Moss and Travis Roland Wilson, a daughter, Kenslie Raelynn Wilson.

JUNE 4

Kayla Marie (Cook) Midkiff and James William Canter, a daughter, Jordyn Grace Canter.

Tiffany Renee (Carter) Chapman, a daughter, Amelia Faye Gillispie.

James Ireland and Ashley Cachet (Morrow) Lilly, a son, Damien James Lilly.

Micah Danielle Callicoat, a daughter, Aaliyah Danielle Callicoat.

JUNE 5

Brittney Kay Kelley and Ryan Justin Jenkins, a son, Adryan Justin Jenkins.

Ryan Keith and Mallory Shane (Phipps) Smith, a daughter, Mileva Catherine Smith.

Cody Allen and Ashtyn Nicole (Ferrell) Jeffrey, a daughter, Palmer Kaye Jeffrey.

Dillon Michael and Mackenzie Dawn (Moore) McFann, a daughter, Oaklee Masyn McFann.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

MAY 31

Christina Danielle Hickman and Anthony Richardson, a daughter, Amorelee Iris Richardson.

JUNE 1

John Collin and Breanna (Linville) Kelley, a son, Maverick Tony Kelley.

JUNE 2

Katylynn Price and Michael Davisson, a daughter, Fallon Paige Davisson

James and Courtney Rebecca (Grossman) Jones, a son, Liam Thomas Jones.

Raymond and Rachel (Perry) Mullin, a son, Sullivan Wolfe Mullin.

JUNE 4

Charles and Rachel Rose (Blankenship) Cooper, a son, Easton James Cooper.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you