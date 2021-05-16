Cabell Huntington Hospital
MAY 3
Megan Renae Chandler and Corey Allen Burdette, a son, Owen Dwayne Burdette.
MAY 4
Christian Lasha Gerahart and Joshua William Baker, a daughter, Lylah Jayne Baker.
Ryan Benjamin and and Darian Sky (Herb) Thompson, a son, Onyx Finlay Thompson.
Zachary Asa and Chantell Rose (Toriseva) Hatfield, a daughter, Ayla Rose Hatfield.
Renick Dale and Kayla Kristine (Starcher) Perry, a son, Renick Asher Perry.
Wesley Tyler and Jessica Renee (Reed) Spurlock, a daughter, Blakely Noel Spurlock.
Melissa Christine Harrison and Steven Tyler Sergent, a son, Jameson Robert Sergent.
Toni Marie Davis and Alexander Harley Cole, a son, Bryce Alan Cole.
Wesley Zane and Jill Marie (Davis) McMichael, a son, Maddox Timothy McMichael.
MAY 5
Angel Dixon and Noah Christian Thompson, a son, Walker Lee Thompson.
Kelsey Paige McComas and Spencer Andrew White, a daughter, Audrey May White.
MAY 6
Michael James and Thea Kay (Brown) York, a daughter, Hazel Kay York.
Nicholas Russell and Carli Michelle (Followay) Newell, a daughter, Josey Kate Newell.
Justin Ray and Katherine Sue (Klaiber) Russell, a son, Lucas Ray Russell.
Eli James and Katherine Melrose (Damron) Hensel, a son, Finley James Hensel.
Casey Michael and Chelsea Marie (Kincaid) McCallister, a son, Casen Reign McCallister.
MAY 7
Gregory Zachariah and Laura Lea (Floars) Botkins, a daughter, Olicia Kay Botkins.
Jessica Leighann Helton and Adam Michael Nethercutt, a son, Bentlee James Nethercutt.
Evan William and Lydia Elisabeth (Jenkins) Melvin, a daughter, Lois Delaney Melvin.
Tosha Noel Blosser, a son, Bryson Armani Blosser.
Kara Leigh Hatcher and Matthew Brent Kisling, a daughter, Harlow Adele Kisling.
MAY 8
Ronald Morgan and Kelli Ann (Simpson) Ferguson Jr., a daughter, Sara Ann Ferguson.