Cabell Huntington Hospital

MAY 3

Megan Renae Chandler and Corey Allen Burdette, a son, Owen Dwayne Burdette.

MAY 4

Christian Lasha Gerahart and Joshua William Baker, a daughter, Lylah Jayne Baker.

Ryan Benjamin and and Darian Sky (Herb) Thompson, a son, Onyx Finlay Thompson.

Zachary Asa and Chantell Rose (Toriseva) Hatfield, a daughter, Ayla Rose Hatfield.

Renick Dale and Kayla Kristine (Starcher) Perry, a son, Renick Asher Perry.

Wesley Tyler and Jessica Renee (Reed) Spurlock, a daughter, Blakely Noel Spurlock.

Melissa Christine Harrison and Steven Tyler Sergent, a son, Jameson Robert Sergent.

Toni Marie Davis and Alexander Harley Cole, a son, Bryce Alan Cole.

Wesley Zane and Jill Marie (Davis) McMichael, a son, Maddox Timothy McMichael.

MAY 5

Angel Dixon and Noah Christian Thompson, a son, Walker Lee Thompson.

Kelsey Paige McComas and Spencer Andrew White, a daughter, Audrey May White.

MAY 6

Michael James and Thea Kay (Brown) York, a daughter, Hazel Kay York.

Nicholas Russell and Carli Michelle (Followay) Newell, a daughter, Josey Kate Newell.

Justin Ray and Katherine Sue (Klaiber) Russell, a son, Lucas Ray Russell.

Eli James and Katherine Melrose (Damron) Hensel, a son, Finley James Hensel.

Casey Michael and Chelsea Marie (Kincaid) McCallister, a son, Casen Reign McCallister.

MAY 7

Gregory Zachariah and Laura Lea (Floars) Botkins, a daughter, Olicia Kay Botkins.

Jessica Leighann Helton and Adam Michael Nethercutt, a son, Bentlee James Nethercutt.

Evan William and Lydia Elisabeth (Jenkins) Melvin, a daughter, Lois Delaney Melvin.

Tosha Noel Blosser, a son, Bryson Armani Blosser.

Kara Leigh Hatcher and Matthew Brent Kisling, a daughter, Harlow Adele Kisling.

MAY 8

Ronald Morgan and Kelli Ann (Simpson) Ferguson Jr., a daughter, Sara Ann Ferguson.

