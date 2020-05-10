St. Mary’s Medical Center

April 18

Steele — Mr. and Mrs. Zachary Allen Steele, a daughter, Adlee Jane Steele. Mrs. Steele is the former Madeline Jane Nease.

April 27

Lemasters — Jennifer Mitchell and Brandon Lemasters, a son, Hudson Ryan Lemasters. Mrs. Lemasters is the former Jennifer Mitchell.

April 29

Aylsworth — Kayla Barnett and Frederick Aylsworth II, a daughter, Willow Rayne Aylsworth. Mrs. Aylsworth is the former Kayla Barnett.

Hornsby — Olivia Mae Hornsby, a daughter, Anavrin Jewel Hornsby.

