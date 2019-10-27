Cabell Huntington Hospital

Oct. 15

Asbury — Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Dillon Asbury, a daughter, Charlottle Paige. Mrs. Asbury is the former Kaitlyn Lora Cater.

Criss — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Lee Criss, a daughter, Ruby Catherine. Mrs. Criss is the former Andrea Jo Lucas.

Mosser — Mr. and Mrs. Andrew King Mosser, a son, Seth King. Mrs. Mosser is the former Anna Marie Patrick.

Perry — Nicholas Taylor Perry and Kiara Briann Combs, a daughter, Tinley Anna-Grace Perry.

Rice — Mr. and Mrs. Blake Edwards Rice, a son, Camdyn Brooks. Mrs. Rice is the former Autumn Brooke Hayes. Mrs. Rice is the former Autumn Brooke Hayes.

Stevenson — Justin Kaleb Stevenson and Brittany Nicole Counts, a daughter, Malina Rae Stevenson.

Workman — Mark Allen Workman and Brooke Cheyanne Allen, a daughter, Harper Niccole Workman.

Oct. 16

Crum — Travis Randal Crum and Emily Dawn Christian, a daughter, Gabriella Lee Crum.

Hager — Mr. and Mrs. Randy Dustin Hager, a daughter, Moriah Dawn. Mrs. Hager is the former Kristen Lynn Farley.

Oct. 17

Blain — Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Bryant Blain, a daughter, Audrey Ellen. Mrs. Blain is the former Laura Ellen Casto.

Desko — Justin Cole Desko and Caitlin Jo Edwards, a son, Oliver Reign Desko.

Doneff — Thomas Charles Doneff and Olivia Dawn Farley, a son, Ezarah Cash Doneff.

Murnahan — Charles Aden Murnahan and McKenzy Barcus, a son, Charles Jameson Grant Murnahan.

Napier — Mr. and Mrs. Gavin Jay Napier, a son, Vincent Joel. Mrs. Napier is the former Jessica Marie Tackett.

Swiger — Mr. and Mrs. Cody Paul Swiger, twin son and daughter, Waylon Paul and Callie Ann. Mrs. Swiger is the former Tessa Alexandria Crace.

Oct. 18

Burrell — Michael Antonio Burrell and Haleigh Brianne Perry, a daughter, Linnea Grace Burrell.

Carpenter — Mr. and Mrs. Tylor Anthony Carpenter, a son, Jaxon Anthony. Mrs. Carpenter is the former Ashley Renea Cornell.

Hatfield — Mr. and Mrs. Brendan Michael Hatfield, a son, Gabriel Michael. Mrs. Hatfield is the former Brittani Paige Elmore.

Lawson — Mr. and Mrs. Cody Lee Lawson, a daughter, Eliza Marie Dawn. Mrs. Lawson is the former Cheyanne Marie Berkley.

Oct. 19

Shobe — Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Shawn Shobe, a son, Brendan Shawn. Mrs. Shobe is the former Victoria Juanita Contreras.

Oct. 20

Weible — Adam Jay Weible and Robin Nicole Tolbert, a daughter, Vada Rose Weible.

Oct. 21

Smith — Mr. and Mrs. Larry James Smith, Jr., a son, Sloan Kenneth. Mrs. Smith is the former Abigail Elizabeth Barnett.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

Oct. 16

Searls — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Michael Searls, a son, Garrett Maverick Delaney. Mrs. Searls is the former Rebeckah Joy Damron.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.