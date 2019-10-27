Cabell Huntington Hospital
Oct. 15
Asbury — Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Dillon Asbury, a daughter, Charlottle Paige. Mrs. Asbury is the former Kaitlyn Lora Cater.
Criss — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremy Lee Criss, a daughter, Ruby Catherine. Mrs. Criss is the former Andrea Jo Lucas.
Mosser — Mr. and Mrs. Andrew King Mosser, a son, Seth King. Mrs. Mosser is the former Anna Marie Patrick.
Perry — Nicholas Taylor Perry and Kiara Briann Combs, a daughter, Tinley Anna-Grace Perry.
Rice — Mr. and Mrs. Blake Edwards Rice, a son, Camdyn Brooks. Mrs. Rice is the former Autumn Brooke Hayes. Mrs. Rice is the former Autumn Brooke Hayes.
Stevenson — Justin Kaleb Stevenson and Brittany Nicole Counts, a daughter, Malina Rae Stevenson.
Workman — Mark Allen Workman and Brooke Cheyanne Allen, a daughter, Harper Niccole Workman.
Oct. 16
Crum — Travis Randal Crum and Emily Dawn Christian, a daughter, Gabriella Lee Crum.
Hager — Mr. and Mrs. Randy Dustin Hager, a daughter, Moriah Dawn. Mrs. Hager is the former Kristen Lynn Farley.
Oct. 17
Blain — Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Bryant Blain, a daughter, Audrey Ellen. Mrs. Blain is the former Laura Ellen Casto.
Desko — Justin Cole Desko and Caitlin Jo Edwards, a son, Oliver Reign Desko.
Doneff — Thomas Charles Doneff and Olivia Dawn Farley, a son, Ezarah Cash Doneff.
Murnahan — Charles Aden Murnahan and McKenzy Barcus, a son, Charles Jameson Grant Murnahan.
Napier — Mr. and Mrs. Gavin Jay Napier, a son, Vincent Joel. Mrs. Napier is the former Jessica Marie Tackett.
Swiger — Mr. and Mrs. Cody Paul Swiger, twin son and daughter, Waylon Paul and Callie Ann. Mrs. Swiger is the former Tessa Alexandria Crace.
Oct. 18
Burrell — Michael Antonio Burrell and Haleigh Brianne Perry, a daughter, Linnea Grace Burrell.
Carpenter — Mr. and Mrs. Tylor Anthony Carpenter, a son, Jaxon Anthony. Mrs. Carpenter is the former Ashley Renea Cornell.
Hatfield — Mr. and Mrs. Brendan Michael Hatfield, a son, Gabriel Michael. Mrs. Hatfield is the former Brittani Paige Elmore.
Lawson — Mr. and Mrs. Cody Lee Lawson, a daughter, Eliza Marie Dawn. Mrs. Lawson is the former Cheyanne Marie Berkley.
Oct. 19
Shobe — Mr. and Mrs. Kevin Shawn Shobe, a son, Brendan Shawn. Mrs. Shobe is the former Victoria Juanita Contreras.
Oct. 20
Weible — Adam Jay Weible and Robin Nicole Tolbert, a daughter, Vada Rose Weible.
Oct. 21
Smith — Mr. and Mrs. Larry James Smith, Jr., a son, Sloan Kenneth. Mrs. Smith is the former Abigail Elizabeth Barnett.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
Oct. 16
Searls — Mr. and Mrs. Paul Michael Searls, a son, Garrett Maverick Delaney. Mrs. Searls is the former Rebeckah Joy Damron.