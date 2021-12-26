Cabell Huntington Hospital
DEC. 3
Tristyn Nicole Petersen and Caleb Robert Easter, a son, Cydian Carter Easter.
DEC. 10
Cassandra Ann Williams and Taylor Jordan Collins, a son, Leo Zaine Collins.
DEC. 12
Rachel Louise (Moss) and Neil Alan Capper, a daughter, Lula Louise Capper.
Alicia Danielle (Perry) and Jason Andrew Powell, a son, Ryker Lee Powell.
DEC. 13
Jeanny Rose Pauley, a son, Josiah Wayne Edwards.
Lia Brooke (Napier) and Nathaniel Jordan Clay, a daughter, Dallas Ann Clay.
DEC. 14
Kasey Renee (Blackburn) and Cameron Phillip Parsons, a son, Logan Scott Parsons.
Tabitha Nichole Jackson and Pliant Keith Smith, a son, Landon Lee Smith.
Jessica Ann Stanley, a son, Kayden Matthew River Stanley.
Lanie Elizabeth (Webb) and John Scott Childers, a daughter, Maci Dawn Childers.
Hailey Alexis Friend and Zane Michael Cline Slone, a son, Nolan Lee Slone.
Jami Lee (Rowland) and Christian Lawrence Wilkes, a son, Samuel Ray Colt Wilkes.
Victoria Renea Followay and Elijah Jordan Gilkerson, a daughter, Paisley Willow Sage Gilkerson.
Heather Nicole Coy, a son, Damien Eugene Caldwell.
Michal Turner Payne and Joshua Coy Robertson, a son, Bennett Ray Robertson.
DEC. 15
Elizabeth Seandale (Scarberry) and Joseph Lee Thompson, a daughter, Jazmyn Jade Thompson.
Savannah Nicolle Breedlove and Michael Chandler Adkins, a son, Parker James Adkins.
Erica Donnyell (Randolph) and Adam Casey Brooks, a daughter, Cora Jane Ellenne Brooks.
Elizabeth Marie (Runyon) and Anthony Thomas Clay, a son, Levi Anthony Clay.
Taylor Brooke Cyrus and Mark Anthony Coronato, a son, Wyatt Anthony Coronato.
DEC. 16
Kayleigh Elizabeth (Robison) and Derrick Bradley Meier, a son, Elijah Ray Meier.
Tiffany Ceaira Bare Westfall, a daughter, Eevie Raiyne Westfall.
Allison Nicole (Hughes) and Brandon Michael Willis, a daughter, Aubree Lynn Willis.
Trinity Nicole Caudill and Jaden Bryce Verdun, a son, Kingston Latrell Verdun.
Maggie Shay Beckelheimer and Christopher Allen Ritchie, a son, Ryker Lee Ritchie.
Kristi Dawn (Shoemaker) O’Dell, a son, Jasper Kal Segoviano.
DEC. 17
Morgun Elizabeth McCarthy and Tyler Paul Bennett, a son, Axel Karter Bennett.
Kristina Alyssa Cremeans and William Clayton Igo III, a son, Axel Lee Igo.
Caitlin Teylor Collins and Kenneth William Siders, a son, Jaxson William Siders.
DEC. 18
Maci Elizabeth Pollock and Brad Hagaman Parks, a son, Liam Matthew Parks.
Kara Beth (Knapp) and Tyler Edward Hall, a daughter, Nora Beth Hall.
Courtney Nicole (Clonch) and Justin Keith Dewitt, a son, Caysen Graham Dewitt.
DEC. 19
Rebecca Leigh (Ross) and Zachary Samuel Damron, a son, Hudson Jude Damron.