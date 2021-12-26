The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Blox birth announcements
Courtesy of MetroCreative Graphics

Cabell Huntington Hospital

DEC. 3

Tristyn Nicole Petersen and Caleb Robert Easter, a son, Cydian Carter Easter.

DEC. 10

Cassandra Ann Williams and Taylor Jordan Collins, a son, Leo Zaine Collins.

DEC. 12

Rachel Louise (Moss) and Neil Alan Capper, a daughter, Lula Louise Capper.

Alicia Danielle (Perry) and Jason Andrew Powell, a son, Ryker Lee Powell.

DEC. 13

Jeanny Rose Pauley, a son, Josiah Wayne Edwards.

Lia Brooke (Napier) and Nathaniel Jordan Clay, a daughter, Dallas Ann Clay.

DEC. 14

Kasey Renee (Blackburn) and Cameron Phillip Parsons, a son, Logan Scott Parsons.

Tabitha Nichole Jackson and Pliant Keith Smith, a son, Landon Lee Smith.

Jessica Ann Stanley, a son, Kayden Matthew River Stanley.

Lanie Elizabeth (Webb) and John Scott Childers, a daughter, Maci Dawn Childers.

Hailey Alexis Friend and Zane Michael Cline Slone, a son, Nolan Lee Slone.

Jami Lee (Rowland) and Christian Lawrence Wilkes, a son, Samuel Ray Colt Wilkes.

Victoria Renea Followay and Elijah Jordan Gilkerson, a daughter, Paisley Willow Sage Gilkerson.

Heather Nicole Coy, a son, Damien Eugene Caldwell.

Michal Turner Payne and Joshua Coy Robertson, a son, Bennett Ray Robertson.

DEC. 15

Elizabeth Seandale (Scarberry) and Joseph Lee Thompson, a daughter, Jazmyn Jade Thompson.

Savannah Nicolle Breedlove and Michael Chandler Adkins, a son, Parker James Adkins.

Erica Donnyell (Randolph) and Adam Casey Brooks, a daughter, Cora Jane Ellenne Brooks.

Elizabeth Marie (Runyon) and Anthony Thomas Clay, a son, Levi Anthony Clay.

Taylor Brooke Cyrus and Mark Anthony Coronato, a son, Wyatt Anthony Coronato.

DEC. 16

Kayleigh Elizabeth (Robison) and Derrick Bradley Meier, a son, Elijah Ray Meier.

Tiffany Ceaira Bare Westfall, a daughter, Eevie Raiyne Westfall.

Allison Nicole (Hughes) and Brandon Michael Willis, a daughter, Aubree Lynn Willis.

Trinity Nicole Caudill and Jaden Bryce Verdun, a son, Kingston Latrell Verdun.

Maggie Shay Beckelheimer and Christopher Allen Ritchie, a son, Ryker Lee Ritchie.

Kristi Dawn (Shoemaker) O’Dell, a son, Jasper Kal Segoviano.

DEC. 17

Morgun Elizabeth McCarthy and Tyler Paul Bennett, a son, Axel Karter Bennett.

Kristina Alyssa Cremeans and William Clayton Igo III, a son, Axel Lee Igo.

Caitlin Teylor Collins and Kenneth William Siders, a son, Jaxson William Siders.

DEC. 18

Maci Elizabeth Pollock and Brad Hagaman Parks, a son, Liam Matthew Parks.

Kara Beth (Knapp) and Tyler Edward Hall, a daughter, Nora Beth Hall.

Courtney Nicole (Clonch) and Justin Keith Dewitt, a son, Caysen Graham Dewitt.

DEC. 19

Rebecca Leigh (Ross) and Zachary Samuel Damron, a son, Hudson Jude Damron.

