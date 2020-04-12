Cabell Huntington Hospital

March 30

Clay — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Michael Clay, a son, Jagger Michael Clay. Mrs. Clay is the former Hilary Shay Ruggles.

Depta — Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Christopher Depta, twin boys, Lucas Robert Depta and Lyle Blake Depta. Mrs. Depta is the former Katilyn Nena Frazier.

Laduke — Mr. and Mrs. Randy Wayne Laduke Jr., a son, Waylon Kenneth Liam Laduke. Mrs. Laduke is the former Nashonna Kayann Blevins.

Romans — Shayla Paige Cardwell and Robert Corey Romans, a daughter, Addison Shay Romans.

Honeycutt — Keirsten Michelle Howard and Jack Addison Honeycutt, a son, Kyrie Addison Honeycutt.

Smith — Kirsten Paige Hager and Brian Edward Smith, a daughter, Brylan Ava Smith.

March 31

Blackburn — Tiffany Anne Marie Bartlett and Roger Lee Blackburn, a daughter, Journi Rayne Blackburn.

Gillenwater — Brittany Marie Spurlock and Jerry Byron Hardy Gillenwater, a son, Elias Ray Gillenwater.

Adkins — Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Nathaniel Adkins, a daughter, Marlee Pearl Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Breanna Rose Nuesse.

Copley — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Caleb Copley, a daughter, Charlie Ren Copley. Mrs. Copley is the former Amy Renae Lien.

Webb — Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Isaac Webb, a son, Cayson Rhett Webb. Mrs. Webb is the former Katlin Grace Christian.

Belcher — Briana Marie Dinguss and Robert Ray Belcher III, a daughter, Violet Rae Belcher.

April 1

Butler — Hannah Renae Willis, a daughter, Mckinley Ray Jayde Butler.

Norris — Caitlin Nicole Depriest, a daughter, Brixlee Marie Norris.

Preston — Kali Michelle Elkins and Ethan Garrett Preston, a son, Phillip Elias Preston.

April 2

Moss — Kayla Deanne Watts, a son, Kwamè Lamar Moss.

Bell — Courtney Jeneea Chaffins and Keenan Markeese Bell, a daughter, Kehlani Me’Ryah Bell.

April 3

Bayne — Mr. and Mrs. Donald Ray Bayne Jr., a daughter, Alexandra Joy Bayne. Mrs. Bayne is the former Jamie Lynn Payne.

Dove — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Lee Dove, a son, Gavin Alton Dove. Mrs. Dove is the former April Dawn Lockard.

Epling — Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Lee Epling III, a daughter, Kynleigh Grace Epling. Mrs. Epling is the former Karla Raenell Jacobs.

