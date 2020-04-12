Cabell Huntington Hospital
March 30
Clay — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Michael Clay, a son, Jagger Michael Clay. Mrs. Clay is the former Hilary Shay Ruggles.
Depta — Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Christopher Depta, twin boys, Lucas Robert Depta and Lyle Blake Depta. Mrs. Depta is the former Katilyn Nena Frazier.
Laduke — Mr. and Mrs. Randy Wayne Laduke Jr., a son, Waylon Kenneth Liam Laduke. Mrs. Laduke is the former Nashonna Kayann Blevins.
Romans — Shayla Paige Cardwell and Robert Corey Romans, a daughter, Addison Shay Romans.
Honeycutt — Keirsten Michelle Howard and Jack Addison Honeycutt, a son, Kyrie Addison Honeycutt.
Smith — Kirsten Paige Hager and Brian Edward Smith, a daughter, Brylan Ava Smith.
March 31
Blackburn — Tiffany Anne Marie Bartlett and Roger Lee Blackburn, a daughter, Journi Rayne Blackburn.
Gillenwater — Brittany Marie Spurlock and Jerry Byron Hardy Gillenwater, a son, Elias Ray Gillenwater.
Adkins — Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Nathaniel Adkins, a daughter, Marlee Pearl Adkins. Mrs. Adkins is the former Breanna Rose Nuesse.
Copley — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Caleb Copley, a daughter, Charlie Ren Copley. Mrs. Copley is the former Amy Renae Lien.
Webb — Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Isaac Webb, a son, Cayson Rhett Webb. Mrs. Webb is the former Katlin Grace Christian.
Belcher — Briana Marie Dinguss and Robert Ray Belcher III, a daughter, Violet Rae Belcher.
April 1
Butler — Hannah Renae Willis, a daughter, Mckinley Ray Jayde Butler.
Norris — Caitlin Nicole Depriest, a daughter, Brixlee Marie Norris.
Preston — Kali Michelle Elkins and Ethan Garrett Preston, a son, Phillip Elias Preston.
April 2
Moss — Kayla Deanne Watts, a son, Kwamè Lamar Moss.
Bell — Courtney Jeneea Chaffins and Keenan Markeese Bell, a daughter, Kehlani Me’Ryah Bell.
April 3
Bayne — Mr. and Mrs. Donald Ray Bayne Jr., a daughter, Alexandra Joy Bayne. Mrs. Bayne is the former Jamie Lynn Payne.
Dove — Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Lee Dove, a son, Gavin Alton Dove. Mrs. Dove is the former April Dawn Lockard.
Epling — Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Lee Epling III, a daughter, Kynleigh Grace Epling. Mrs. Epling is the former Karla Raenell Jacobs.