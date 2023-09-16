Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Updated: September 16, 2023 @ 12:22 am
SEPT. 2
Brittany Nicole Langdon and Mark Allen Langdon, a daughter, Josie Faye Langdon. Siblings: Lyla June Langdon and Hudson Gray Langdon.
SEPT. 5
Rebecca Lynn Bowen and James Donald Keaton, a son, Ryker James Keaton. Siblings: Leah Bowen, Marcus Bowen, Hannah Keaton, Raegan Keaton and Addy Sparks. Grandparents: Janie Boggs, Scott Justus, Ollivene Keaton and James Keaton.
SEPT. 7
Danielle R. Lewis and Patrick M. Webb, a daughter, Mae-Ronnie Virginia Renee Webb. Siblings: Matthew, Mary, Malachi and Myles Webb. Grandparents: Ronnie and Helen Lewis, Richard Webb and Angeline Brummett.
SEPT. 7
Heather Nicole (Howard) Robinson and Christopher Luke Robinson, a daughter, Samantha Wren Robinson. Siblings: Braxton Howell, Jayden Howell, Ava Robinson, Luke Robinson, Mia Robinson, Everly Robinson and Caroline Robinson. Grandparents: Theresa and Randy Jeffery, Lacy Howard.
SEPT. 8
Allison Elizabeth Ferguson and Austin David Ferguson, a daughter, Georgia Elizabeth Ferguson. Grandparents: Jeff and Lori Blackburn, Angie Ferguson.
SEPT. 9
Ashlee Faith Lusher and Zachary Clay Lusher, a son, Finnick Ryu Lusher. Siblings: Xander and Arya. Grandparents: Kevin Miller, Lori Miller, Pamela Lusher and Byron Lusher.
SEPT. 12
Elizabeth Brianne Sullivan Johnson and Calvin Dwight Johnson, a son, Carson Riggs Johnson. Siblings: Cooper, Carter and Cash Johnson. Grandparents: Deana Kincade and Leo Kincade.
SEPT. 12
Jacey Elizabeth Creech and Michael Thomas McCracken, a son, John Robert Michael McCracken. Siblings: Elizabeth Roy and Truxton McCracken.
