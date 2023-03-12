Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Cloudy with rain and snow showers early changing to mainly rain showers in the afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. High 43F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: March 12, 2023 @ 12:00 am
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Birth announcements are no longer being submitted directly by the local hospitals. Instead, the hospitals are giving new parents information on how to submit their birth announcement to the newspaper.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
MAR. 1
Katherine Steele and David Rupp, a son, Gabriel Thomas Rupp.
MAR. 1
Destiny Marie Sparks and Seth Tanner Schob, a daughter, Quinlee Kay Schob.
MAR. 2
Haley Nicole Early and Juan Bradley Perez, a son, Alias Cole Perez. Maternal grandparents: Stephanie Early and Ronald Early. Paternal grandparents: Robin Bennett and Julian Perez.
MAR. 3
Kaitlin Nicole Gallimore and Michael Paul Gallimore, twin sons, Alistair James Gallimore and Brendan Neal Gallimore. Grandparents: Brooke and Scott Blatt, Donna and Jerry Gallimore.
MAR. 5
Mary Elizabeth Collins Hoke and Clifford Wayne Hoke, a daughter, Maci Jo Hoke. Siblings: Autumn and Corbyn Hoke. Grandparents: Sherman and Kim Collins, Gary Hoke and Sandy DeMarco.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.