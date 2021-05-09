The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

APRIL 18

Aaron Everett and Malayna Yvonne (Loften) Bailey, a son, Nathan Everett Bailey.

APRIL 19

Justin Dean and Barbara Renee (Arthur) Finley, a daughter, Peyton Blake Finley.

Brian Wilson and Jennifer Lauren (Gornik) Presley, a daughter, Matyja Marie Presley.

Warren Alan Estes and Kelsie Rosa-Jewell Row, a son, Azyiah King Estes.

Susanna Rose (Bailey) Steele and Jeremiah James Brown, a daughter, Jaycee Jo Brown.

APRIL 20

Mason Douglas and Destiny Hope (Butcher) Salyers, a daughter, Caroline Grace Salyers.

Janice Lenora Hostetter and Michael Anthony Edwards Jr., a son, Owen Patrick Edwards.

Michael Travis and Nicollette Ann (Graham) Ooten, a daughter, Violet Rey Ooten.

Laura Leah Trussel and Alexander Patrick York, a son, Gabriel Kole Patrick York.

APRIL 21

Robert Craig and Rachel Marie (Fleming) Hatfield, a son, Xavier Cash Hatfield.

Caleb Joseph and Haley Nichole (Boggs) Hardy, a daughter, Shekinah Joy Hardy.

APRIL 22

Matthew David and Emilee Kate (Smith) Stevens, a daughter, Aspen Rylee Stevens.

Tyler Cole and Caitlynn Elizabeth (Horn) Mills, a son, Cayden James Mills.

Amanda Michelle (Yeager) Perry, a daughter, Karlee Sloane Adkins.

Michael Lee and Anna Leigh (Chaney) Powell, a daughter, Ellie Grace Powell.

Amanda Marie Smith and Michael Allen Young, a son, Cooper Marshall Young.

Rhian Olivia Aliff and John Scott Herrera Jr., a son, Isaac Scott Herrera.

Roger Jarred and Kristina Alice (Lemley) Brown, a son, Easton Jarred Brown.

Chantell Dawn Stapleton and Toby Joe Leport Jr., a daughter, Hensley Rose Leport.

APRIL 23

Frank Blair and Nicole Clarissa (Hedrick) Yeigh III, a daughter, Genevieve Rose Yeigh.

Hailey Desiree Daniels and Chase Garrette Willis, a daughter, Ilah Desiree Willis.

Jason Robert and Heather Ann Rae (Mckinney) Hanshaw, twins, Harvey JJ Robert Hanshaw and Alma Pearl Ann Rae Hanshaw.

Kendal Nicole Riffle and Adam Dale Foster, a daughter, Kinsley Rebecca Foster.

APRIL 25

Gregory Scott and Morgan Elaine (Casto) McClung, a son, Barrett Scott McClung.

APRIL 26

Charles Steven and Bridget Jean (Ticknor) Coleman, a son, Ryder Dean Coleman.

Nathaniel Adam and Taylor Renee (Call) Waugh, a daughter, Remi Mae Waugh.

Christopher Lee and Sarah Danae (Arrowood) Burke, a son, Oliver Wade Lee Burke.

Hunter Scott and Bridgette Nicole (Black) Lewis, a son, Kane Riley Lewis.

Destiny Lynn Duff and Ethan Kilpatrick, a daughter, Ashari Porsche Kilpatrick.

APRIL 27

Brandon Lee and Anna Lou (Fortner) Conrad, a son, Kaidyn Nash Conrad.

Andrew Jacob and Mary JoAnne (Wagner) Rood, a daughter, Mazie Grace Rood.

Robert Lee and Joni Beth (Tyree) Ely III, a son, Emmett Andrew Ely.

Brenton Littlejohn and Hannah Lee Birchfield, a son, Gage Axl Littlejohn.

Kaytelynn Paige Edwards and Daniel Tate Hale Jr., a daughter, Elodie Saige Dawn Hale.

APRIL 28

Adam Dale and Taylor Jo (Ferris) Keeney, a son, Leland Oak Keeney.

Nicholas Grant and Bethany Ryan (Hief) Hanna, a son, Nicholas Grant Hanna II.

Jeffrey Pickstone and Lauren Anne (Godwin) Morgan, a son, Lochlan Thomas Morgan.

John-Paul Pierce and Taylor Nicole (Lipscomb) Gwilliams, a son, Jack Taylor Gwilliams.

APRIL 30

Charles Nelson and Kassie Rose (Powers) Spaulding III, a son, Whitley Jace Spaulding.

Jordan Kayla Stump and Kyle Wesley Dople, a son, Brogan Wesley Dople.

Jonathan Elijah and Karen Michelle (Schwartz) Mollett, a son, Andrew Jack Mollett.

MAY 1

Benny Lee Maynard Jr. and Andrianna Jae Napier, a son, Mason Grey Maynard.

Whitney Elaine Roberts and Ernest Chad Fuller, a daughter, Arya Luna Fuller.

Steven Chase and Paige Elaina (Childers) Bennett, a daughter, Emmy Blake Bennett.

Colton Douglas and Amanda Gail (Artrip) Brewer, a daughter, Brylee Ray Brewer.

Brian Lee and Athelena Mary-Elizabeth (Bartram) Farley, a daughter, Brilee Bernice Farley.

MAY 2

Danielle Nichole (Herdman) Jarrell, a son, Ryder Eli Herdman.

MAY 3

Kasey Joe Perry and Allison Hope Kane, a son, Conner Edwards Perry.

Jacqueline Victoria Taylor and Clarence Montana Walls, a daughter, Kymorianna Karon Walls.

Kyle Charles Adkins and Alissah Meredith Bloom, a daughter, Serena Ruth Adkins.

St. Mary’s Medical Center

APRIL 20

Tyler Austin and Brittany Nicole (Bowers) LaFave, a son, Cameron Austin LaFave.

APRIL 28

Taylor Knisley and Hunter Bailey, a son, Gabriel Colt Bailey.

Douglas Frank and Heather Dawn (Johnson) Gentile, a son, Callum Nicholas Gentile.

APRIL 30

Brianna Nicole Dituro and Dylan Lee Armstrong, a daughter, Delylah Virginia Nicole Armstrong

