Cabell Huntington Hospital
APRIL 18
Aaron Everett and Malayna Yvonne (Loften) Bailey, a son, Nathan Everett Bailey.
APRIL 19
Justin Dean and Barbara Renee (Arthur) Finley, a daughter, Peyton Blake Finley.
Brian Wilson and Jennifer Lauren (Gornik) Presley, a daughter, Matyja Marie Presley.
Warren Alan Estes and Kelsie Rosa-Jewell Row, a son, Azyiah King Estes.
Susanna Rose (Bailey) Steele and Jeremiah James Brown, a daughter, Jaycee Jo Brown.
APRIL 20
Mason Douglas and Destiny Hope (Butcher) Salyers, a daughter, Caroline Grace Salyers.
Janice Lenora Hostetter and Michael Anthony Edwards Jr., a son, Owen Patrick Edwards.
Michael Travis and Nicollette Ann (Graham) Ooten, a daughter, Violet Rey Ooten.
Laura Leah Trussel and Alexander Patrick York, a son, Gabriel Kole Patrick York.
APRIL 21
Robert Craig and Rachel Marie (Fleming) Hatfield, a son, Xavier Cash Hatfield.
Caleb Joseph and Haley Nichole (Boggs) Hardy, a daughter, Shekinah Joy Hardy.
APRIL 22
Matthew David and Emilee Kate (Smith) Stevens, a daughter, Aspen Rylee Stevens.
Tyler Cole and Caitlynn Elizabeth (Horn) Mills, a son, Cayden James Mills.
Amanda Michelle (Yeager) Perry, a daughter, Karlee Sloane Adkins.
Michael Lee and Anna Leigh (Chaney) Powell, a daughter, Ellie Grace Powell.
Amanda Marie Smith and Michael Allen Young, a son, Cooper Marshall Young.
Rhian Olivia Aliff and John Scott Herrera Jr., a son, Isaac Scott Herrera.
Roger Jarred and Kristina Alice (Lemley) Brown, a son, Easton Jarred Brown.
Chantell Dawn Stapleton and Toby Joe Leport Jr., a daughter, Hensley Rose Leport.
APRIL 23
Frank Blair and Nicole Clarissa (Hedrick) Yeigh III, a daughter, Genevieve Rose Yeigh.
Hailey Desiree Daniels and Chase Garrette Willis, a daughter, Ilah Desiree Willis.
Jason Robert and Heather Ann Rae (Mckinney) Hanshaw, twins, Harvey JJ Robert Hanshaw and Alma Pearl Ann Rae Hanshaw.
Kendal Nicole Riffle and Adam Dale Foster, a daughter, Kinsley Rebecca Foster.
APRIL 25
Gregory Scott and Morgan Elaine (Casto) McClung, a son, Barrett Scott McClung.
APRIL 26
Charles Steven and Bridget Jean (Ticknor) Coleman, a son, Ryder Dean Coleman.
Nathaniel Adam and Taylor Renee (Call) Waugh, a daughter, Remi Mae Waugh.
Christopher Lee and Sarah Danae (Arrowood) Burke, a son, Oliver Wade Lee Burke.
Hunter Scott and Bridgette Nicole (Black) Lewis, a son, Kane Riley Lewis.
Destiny Lynn Duff and Ethan Kilpatrick, a daughter, Ashari Porsche Kilpatrick.
APRIL 27
Brandon Lee and Anna Lou (Fortner) Conrad, a son, Kaidyn Nash Conrad.
Andrew Jacob and Mary JoAnne (Wagner) Rood, a daughter, Mazie Grace Rood.
Robert Lee and Joni Beth (Tyree) Ely III, a son, Emmett Andrew Ely.
Brenton Littlejohn and Hannah Lee Birchfield, a son, Gage Axl Littlejohn.
Kaytelynn Paige Edwards and Daniel Tate Hale Jr., a daughter, Elodie Saige Dawn Hale.
APRIL 28
Adam Dale and Taylor Jo (Ferris) Keeney, a son, Leland Oak Keeney.
Nicholas Grant and Bethany Ryan (Hief) Hanna, a son, Nicholas Grant Hanna II.
Jeffrey Pickstone and Lauren Anne (Godwin) Morgan, a son, Lochlan Thomas Morgan.
John-Paul Pierce and Taylor Nicole (Lipscomb) Gwilliams, a son, Jack Taylor Gwilliams.
APRIL 30
Charles Nelson and Kassie Rose (Powers) Spaulding III, a son, Whitley Jace Spaulding.
Jordan Kayla Stump and Kyle Wesley Dople, a son, Brogan Wesley Dople.
Jonathan Elijah and Karen Michelle (Schwartz) Mollett, a son, Andrew Jack Mollett.
MAY 1
Benny Lee Maynard Jr. and Andrianna Jae Napier, a son, Mason Grey Maynard.
Whitney Elaine Roberts and Ernest Chad Fuller, a daughter, Arya Luna Fuller.
Steven Chase and Paige Elaina (Childers) Bennett, a daughter, Emmy Blake Bennett.
Colton Douglas and Amanda Gail (Artrip) Brewer, a daughter, Brylee Ray Brewer.
Brian Lee and Athelena Mary-Elizabeth (Bartram) Farley, a daughter, Brilee Bernice Farley.
MAY 2
Danielle Nichole (Herdman) Jarrell, a son, Ryder Eli Herdman.
MAY 3
Kasey Joe Perry and Allison Hope Kane, a son, Conner Edwards Perry.
Jacqueline Victoria Taylor and Clarence Montana Walls, a daughter, Kymorianna Karon Walls.
Kyle Charles Adkins and Alissah Meredith Bloom, a daughter, Serena Ruth Adkins.
St. Mary’s Medical Center
APRIL 20
Tyler Austin and Brittany Nicole (Bowers) LaFave, a son, Cameron Austin LaFave.
APRIL 28
Taylor Knisley and Hunter Bailey, a son, Gabriel Colt Bailey.
Douglas Frank and Heather Dawn (Johnson) Gentile, a son, Callum Nicholas Gentile.
APRIL 30
Brianna Nicole Dituro and Dylan Lee Armstrong, a daughter, Delylah Virginia Nicole Armstrong