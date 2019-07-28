Cabell Huntington Hospital
July 15
HEIZER - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Lee Heizer, a son, Jacob Andrew. Mrs. Heizer is the former Adrian Genevieve Blanchard.
HICKS - Ashley Nicole Hicks, a son, Hayden Michael Hicks.
LEZU - Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Lee Lezu, a daughter, Kenzleigh Rai. Mrs. Lezu is the former Whitney Laverne Bush.
TURNER - Ronnie Lee Turner and Samone Vantoria Greene, a daughter, Ava Valentina Turner.
July 16
ARRINGTON - William Alexander Mollett and Latasha Chehan Arrington, a son, Waylon Alexander Tobias Arrington.
KEENEY - Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery David Keeney, a son, Jasper Drake. Mrs. Keeney is the former Gypsy Nicole Reynolds.
RAYBURN - Mr. and Mrs. William Jack Rayburn, a daughter, Kaylee Brooke. Mrs. Rayburn is the former Megan La'Rae Stegall.
STILTNER - Donna Jean Stiltner, a daughter, Everly Rose Stiltner.
VANNOY - Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Allen Vannoy, a daughter, Audrey Jade. Mrs. Vannoy is the former Danielle Nicole Smith.
WATTS - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lee Watts, a daughter, Emma Elizabeth. Mrs. Watts is the former Rebekah Lee Hale.
July 17
CHAPMAN - Jeremy Alexander Chapman and Kaylah Elaine Keller, a daughter, Amara Joe Chapman.
GILL - Samantha Nicole Gill, a son, Jace Winston Thomas Gill.
MAYNARD - Donald Eric Maynard and Alishia Danelle Mounts, a son, Eric Rhett Maynard.
MCMORRIS - Phillip Lee McMorris Jr. and Camilla Dawn Kimbro, a daughter, Layana Renee McMorris.
SPENCER - Mr. and Mrs. Travis Franklin Spencer, a daughter, Izabella Joyce Eilena. Mrs. Spencer is the former Brittany Nicole Owens.
WORKMAN - Angela Dawn Workman, a daughter, Maya LillyAnn Rose Workman.
July 18
ADKINS - Dakota Wade Adkins and Elizabeth June Eaves, a son, Bentlee Cole Wade Adkins.
BARKER - Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Lee Barker, a daughter, Billie Amber. Mrs. Barker is the former Amanda Angel Cornell.
COCHRAN - Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Ray Cochran, a daughter, Anastasia June. Mrs. Cochran is the former Barbara Jo Plybon.
DOTY - Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Tyler Doty, a daughter, Jaclyn Fayth. Mrs. Doty is the former Victoria Del-Rae Maynard.
FULLER - Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Blaine Fuller, a daughter, Emma Michelle Fuller. Mrs. Fuller is the former Ashley Michelle Adkins.
HARDY - Derek Andrew Hardy and Sara Elizabeth Damron, a daughter, Rylee Elizabeth Hardy.
JOHNSON - Jonathan Patrick Johnson and Sara Jasmine Riner, a daughter, Isabella Jade Johnson.
TONEY - Nattie JoJo Toney and Miranda Lee Nelson, a son, Caspian Samuel Roger Toney.
July 19
BOGGESS - Christopher Scott Boggess and Whitley Shane Conn, a son, Josiah Rhyse Boggess.
BOWMAN - Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Daniel Bowman, a daughter, Ella Marie. Mrs. Bowman is the former Jennianne Marie Young.
DARLAK - Derek Charles Darlak and Jessalyn Nicole Donahue, a daughter, Alliyah Faith Darlak.
DAY - Nicholas Daniel Day and Jessica Marie Slone, a daughter, Teagan Ann Day.
DUNNAVANT - Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Blaine Dunnavant, a daughter, Olivia Louise Dunnavant.
FITCH - David Bradley Fitch and Heath Rose Booth, a son, Solomon Moses Kingsley Fitch.
GARRETT - Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Scott Garrett, a son, Logan Matthew Edward. Mrs. Garrett is the former Tiffany Dianna Watson.
GULLY - Nathan Paul Gully and Mariah Noel Dalton, a son, Ayden Paul Gully.
MILLS - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Randall Mills, a daughter, Ali Mae. Mrs. Mills is the former Miranda Dawn Cooper.
NEVELS - Alvin Antonio Nevels and Courtney Leigh Hardey, a son, Judge Quinn Nevels.
OSBORNE - Seth Sherwood Osborne and Jacquelyn Nicole Prichard, a son, Sebastian Archer Sherwood Osborne.
July 20
BOWLING - Mr. and Mrs. James Bradley Bowling, a son, Emmet Bradley. Mrs. Bowling is the former Tierney Cheyenne Walker.
BOYLES - Whitney Nicole Boyles, a son, Oakley Jensen Rhett Boyles.
CUNNINGHAM - Kaleigh Elizabeth Spencer, a daughter, Kailynn Shakeita Shontae Cunnington.
PERRY - Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Lee Perry, a daughter, Everleigh May. Mrs. Perry is the former Rhonda Leann Damron.
July 21
COCO - Cody William Coco and Erin Paige Murphy, a son, Colton William Coco.
COVERT - Dakota Hudson and Samantha Michelle Covert, a daughter, Williow Jade Covert.
STURGEON - Braxton Dylan Sturgeon and Elizabeth Nicole Bailey, a son, Mason Oliver Sturgeon.
St. Mary's Medical Center
July 18
DAVIDSON - Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Lee Davidson, a son, Brantley Allen. Mrs. Davidson is the former Karissa Nicole England.
VANCE - Kyla Vance, a daughter, Kylie Jade Denise Vance.