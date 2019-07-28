Cabell Huntington Hospital

July 15

HEIZER - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Lee Heizer, a son, Jacob Andrew. Mrs. Heizer is the former Adrian Genevieve Blanchard.

HICKS - Ashley Nicole Hicks, a son, Hayden Michael Hicks.

LEZU - Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Lee Lezu, a daughter, Kenzleigh Rai. Mrs. Lezu is the former Whitney Laverne Bush.

TURNER - Ronnie Lee Turner and Samone Vantoria Greene, a daughter, Ava Valentina Turner.

July 16

ARRINGTON - William Alexander Mollett and Latasha Chehan Arrington, a son, Waylon Alexander Tobias Arrington.

KEENEY - Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery David Keeney, a son, Jasper Drake. Mrs. Keeney is the former Gypsy Nicole Reynolds.

RAYBURN - Mr. and Mrs. William Jack Rayburn, a daughter, Kaylee Brooke. Mrs. Rayburn is the former Megan La'Rae Stegall.

STILTNER - Donna Jean Stiltner, a daughter, Everly Rose Stiltner.

VANNOY - Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Allen Vannoy, a daughter, Audrey Jade. Mrs. Vannoy is the former Danielle Nicole Smith.

WATTS - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lee Watts, a daughter, Emma Elizabeth. Mrs. Watts is the former Rebekah Lee Hale.

July 17

CHAPMAN - Jeremy Alexander Chapman and Kaylah Elaine Keller, a daughter, Amara Joe Chapman.

GILL - Samantha Nicole Gill, a son, Jace Winston Thomas Gill.

MAYNARD - Donald Eric Maynard and Alishia Danelle Mounts, a son, Eric Rhett Maynard.

MCMORRIS - Phillip Lee McMorris Jr. and Camilla Dawn Kimbro, a daughter, Layana Renee McMorris.

SPENCER - Mr. and Mrs. Travis Franklin Spencer, a daughter, Izabella Joyce Eilena. Mrs. Spencer is the former Brittany Nicole Owens.

WORKMAN - Angela Dawn Workman, a daughter, Maya LillyAnn Rose Workman.

July 18

ADKINS - Dakota Wade Adkins and Elizabeth June Eaves, a son, Bentlee Cole Wade Adkins.

BARKER - Mr. and Mrs. Rusty Lee Barker, a daughter, Billie Amber. Mrs. Barker is the former Amanda Angel Cornell.

COCHRAN - Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Ray Cochran, a daughter, Anastasia June. Mrs. Cochran is the former Barbara Jo Plybon.

DOTY - Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Tyler Doty, a daughter, Jaclyn Fayth. Mrs. Doty is the former Victoria Del-Rae Maynard.

FULLER - Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Blaine Fuller, a daughter, Emma Michelle Fuller. Mrs. Fuller is the former Ashley Michelle Adkins.

HARDY - Derek Andrew Hardy and Sara Elizabeth Damron, a daughter, Rylee Elizabeth Hardy.

JOHNSON - Jonathan Patrick Johnson and Sara Jasmine Riner, a daughter, Isabella Jade Johnson.

TONEY - Nattie JoJo Toney and Miranda Lee Nelson, a son, Caspian Samuel Roger Toney.

July 19

BOGGESS - Christopher Scott Boggess and Whitley Shane Conn, a son, Josiah Rhyse Boggess.

BOWMAN - Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Daniel Bowman, a daughter, Ella Marie. Mrs. Bowman is the former Jennianne Marie Young.

DARLAK - Derek Charles Darlak and Jessalyn Nicole Donahue, a daughter, Alliyah Faith Darlak.

DAY - Nicholas Daniel Day and Jessica Marie Slone, a daughter, Teagan Ann Day.

DUNNAVANT - Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Blaine Dunnavant, a daughter, Olivia Louise Dunnavant.

FITCH - David Bradley Fitch and Heath Rose Booth, a son, Solomon Moses Kingsley Fitch.

GARRETT - Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Scott Garrett, a son, Logan Matthew Edward. Mrs. Garrett is the former Tiffany Dianna Watson.

GULLY - Nathan Paul Gully and Mariah Noel Dalton, a son, Ayden Paul Gully.

MILLS - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Randall Mills, a daughter, Ali Mae. Mrs. Mills is the former Miranda Dawn Cooper.

NEVELS - Alvin Antonio Nevels and Courtney Leigh Hardey, a son, Judge Quinn Nevels.

OSBORNE - Seth Sherwood Osborne and Jacquelyn Nicole Prichard, a son, Sebastian Archer Sherwood Osborne.

July 20

BOWLING - Mr. and Mrs. James Bradley Bowling, a son, Emmet Bradley. Mrs. Bowling is the former Tierney Cheyenne Walker.

BOYLES - Whitney Nicole Boyles, a son, Oakley Jensen Rhett Boyles.

CUNNINGHAM - Kaleigh Elizabeth Spencer, a daughter, Kailynn Shakeita Shontae Cunnington.

PERRY - Mr. and Mrs. Nathan Lee Perry, a daughter, Everleigh May. Mrs. Perry is the former Rhonda Leann Damron.

July 21

COCO - Cody William Coco and Erin Paige Murphy, a son, Colton William Coco.

COVERT - Dakota Hudson and Samantha Michelle Covert, a daughter, Williow Jade Covert.

STURGEON - Braxton Dylan Sturgeon and Elizabeth Nicole Bailey, a son, Mason Oliver Sturgeon.

St. Mary's Medical Center

July 18

DAVIDSON - Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Lee Davidson, a son, Brantley Allen. Mrs. Davidson is the former Karissa Nicole England.

VANCE - Kyla Vance, a daughter, Kylie Jade Denise Vance.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.