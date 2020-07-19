Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


St. Mary’s Medical Center

Tuesday, June 9

DEAN — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Dean, a daughter, Sofia Skye. Mrs. Dean is the former Kelly Londono-Osorio.

Wednesday, July 8

HATFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Kennith Edward Hatfield, a son, Anson Charles. Mrs. Hatfield is the former Jessica Lee England.

BARKER — Jamie Beth Combs and James Andrew Barker, a daughter, Harleigh RayAnne Barker.

Cabell Huntington Hospital

Monday, July 6

COPLEY — Mr. and Mrs. Larry Justin Copley, a son, Raiden Tyler Copley. Mrs Copley is the former Alexandra Brooke Nolan.

DAVIS — Donna Sue Jarrell and Dakota Lee Davis, a daughter, Emma Sue Davis.

SKEENS — Mr. and Mrs. Tiffaney Dawne Skeens, a daughter, Flora Kaye Skeens.

CHANDLER — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Isaiah Chandler, a daughter, Londyn Tate Chandler. Mrs. Chandler is the former Destiny Paige Shelton

Tuesday, July 7

MEIER — Mr. and Mrs. Derrick Bradley Meier, a daughter, Lillian Faith Meier. Mrs. Meier is the former Kayleigh Elizabeth.

KINGERY — Jennifer Lynn Burks and Jacob Andrew Kingery, a daughter, Emery Rose Kingery.

Wednesday, July 8

DOW — Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Howard Dow, a son, Tavern Doggie Lee Dow. Mrs. Dow is the former Crystal Lee Maynard.

HARDY — Izabella RayAnn Johnson and Joshua Dewayne Hardy, a daughter, Rosabella Honey Amor Hardy.

WEIS — Mr. and Mrs. Devin Scott Weis, a son, Grayson Alexander Weis. Mrs. Weis is the former Alexandra Kathleen Gusman.

Klaiber — Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Cody Klaiber, a son, Silas William Klaiber. Mrs. Klaiber is the former Shelby Jean Sanders.

PAYNE — Rebecca Lee Snyder and Paul Ray Dishmon II, a daughter, Milo Alara Payne.

GILLILAND — Rachel Lynn Stephens and Andrew Lee Gilliland, a daughter, Addison Rose Gilliland.

ROBERTSON — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Anthony Robertson, a daughter, Aaliyah Waine Robertson. Mrs. Robertson is the former Amber Waine Nicole Taylor.

Thursday, July 9

BOGLE — Mr. and Mrs. Jared Matthew Bogle, a son, Silas Tucker Matthew Bogle. Mrs. Bogle is the former Brittany Nichole Hogsett.

MCCALLISTER — Charity Louise McCallister, a daughter, Arayia Louise McCallister.

BRUMFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Ray Brumfield, a son, Kysen Holden Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Allisha Anna Marie Ward.

BRYAN — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Christian Bryan, a son, Greyson Cooper Bryan. Mrs. Bryan is the former Mariah Kay Freyre.

METZLER — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Aaron Metzler, a daughter, Emma Grace Metzler. Mrs. Metzler is the former Kristen TeNile May.

HARPER — Madison Inez Mays and Zachery Micheal Harper, a daughter, Shiloh Mae Harper.

COLEMAN — KaSheka Desirae Coleman, a daughter, Kamaiyah Imani Michelle Coleman.

Brown — Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Alexander Brown, a daughter, Julianna Rose Brown. Mrs. Brown is the former Rebekkah Erin Bolt.

BRUMFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Ray Brumfield, a son, Kysen Holden Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Allisha Anna Marie Ward.

Apgar — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Carlton Apgar, a daughter, Anna Elizabeth Apgar. Mrs. Apgar is the former Krista Elise Charles.

Friday, July 10

DUTY — Jared Zachariah Duty and Amber Dawn Mullins, a son, Thaddeus Zachariah Duty.

WHITE — Mr. and Mrs. Derrick Andrew White, a son, Griffin Reid White. Mrs. White is the former Stephanie René Thompson.

FOWLER — Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Ray Fowler, a son, Charlie Graham Fowler. Mrs Fowler is the former Holley Kay Johnson.

WOODGIK — Raymond Richard Wodgik III and Sierra Dawn Skaggs, a son, Ryder Anthony Wodgik.

Saturday, July 11

BRITT — Mr. and Mrs. Levi Jedreck Britt, a son, Silas Creed Britt. Mrs. Britt is the former Brittany Terilynn Marcum.

STRUBLE — Blair Allyn Thornton and Luke William Struble, a son, Crew William Struble.

HOOVER — Cara Elizabeth Bias and Jessy James Hoover-Luke, a son, Joshua James Bias Hoover.

Jude — Mr. and Mrs. Corbin Lucas Jude, a daughter, Amelia Taelyn Jude. Mrs. Jude is the former Jerrica Nicole Patrick.

Burd — Paige Leigh Kelley and Ronald Otis Burd, a daughter, Meadow Lark Burd.

Haack — Mr. and Mrs. Wade Daniel Haack, a daughter, Sara Grace Haack. Mrs. Haack is the former Wade Daniel Jenkins.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.