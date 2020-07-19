St. Mary’s Medical Center
Tuesday, June 9
DEAN — Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Dean, a daughter, Sofia Skye. Mrs. Dean is the former Kelly Londono-Osorio.
Wednesday, July 8
HATFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Kennith Edward Hatfield, a son, Anson Charles. Mrs. Hatfield is the former Jessica Lee England.
BARKER — Jamie Beth Combs and James Andrew Barker, a daughter, Harleigh RayAnne Barker.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Monday, July 6
COPLEY — Mr. and Mrs. Larry Justin Copley, a son, Raiden Tyler Copley. Mrs Copley is the former Alexandra Brooke Nolan.
DAVIS — Donna Sue Jarrell and Dakota Lee Davis, a daughter, Emma Sue Davis.
SKEENS — Mr. and Mrs. Tiffaney Dawne Skeens, a daughter, Flora Kaye Skeens.
CHANDLER — Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Isaiah Chandler, a daughter, Londyn Tate Chandler. Mrs. Chandler is the former Destiny Paige Shelton
Tuesday, July 7
MEIER — Mr. and Mrs. Derrick Bradley Meier, a daughter, Lillian Faith Meier. Mrs. Meier is the former Kayleigh Elizabeth.
KINGERY — Jennifer Lynn Burks and Jacob Andrew Kingery, a daughter, Emery Rose Kingery.
Wednesday, July 8
DOW — Mr. and Mrs. Jackie Howard Dow, a son, Tavern Doggie Lee Dow. Mrs. Dow is the former Crystal Lee Maynard.
HARDY — Izabella RayAnn Johnson and Joshua Dewayne Hardy, a daughter, Rosabella Honey Amor Hardy.
WEIS — Mr. and Mrs. Devin Scott Weis, a son, Grayson Alexander Weis. Mrs. Weis is the former Alexandra Kathleen Gusman.
Klaiber — Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Cody Klaiber, a son, Silas William Klaiber. Mrs. Klaiber is the former Shelby Jean Sanders.
PAYNE — Rebecca Lee Snyder and Paul Ray Dishmon II, a daughter, Milo Alara Payne.
GILLILAND — Rachel Lynn Stephens and Andrew Lee Gilliland, a daughter, Addison Rose Gilliland.
ROBERTSON — Mr. and Mrs. Jeremiah Anthony Robertson, a daughter, Aaliyah Waine Robertson. Mrs. Robertson is the former Amber Waine Nicole Taylor.
Thursday, July 9
BOGLE — Mr. and Mrs. Jared Matthew Bogle, a son, Silas Tucker Matthew Bogle. Mrs. Bogle is the former Brittany Nichole Hogsett.
MCCALLISTER — Charity Louise McCallister, a daughter, Arayia Louise McCallister.
BRUMFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Ray Brumfield, a son, Kysen Holden Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Allisha Anna Marie Ward.
BRYAN — Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Christian Bryan, a son, Greyson Cooper Bryan. Mrs. Bryan is the former Mariah Kay Freyre.
METZLER — Mr. and Mrs. Charles Aaron Metzler, a daughter, Emma Grace Metzler. Mrs. Metzler is the former Kristen TeNile May.
HARPER — Madison Inez Mays and Zachery Micheal Harper, a daughter, Shiloh Mae Harper.
COLEMAN — KaSheka Desirae Coleman, a daughter, Kamaiyah Imani Michelle Coleman.
Brown — Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Alexander Brown, a daughter, Julianna Rose Brown. Mrs. Brown is the former Rebekkah Erin Bolt.
BRUMFIELD — Mr. and Mrs. Justin Ray Brumfield, a son, Kysen Holden Brumfield. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Allisha Anna Marie Ward.
Apgar — Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Carlton Apgar, a daughter, Anna Elizabeth Apgar. Mrs. Apgar is the former Krista Elise Charles.
Friday, July 10
DUTY — Jared Zachariah Duty and Amber Dawn Mullins, a son, Thaddeus Zachariah Duty.
WHITE — Mr. and Mrs. Derrick Andrew White, a son, Griffin Reid White. Mrs. White is the former Stephanie René Thompson.
FOWLER — Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Ray Fowler, a son, Charlie Graham Fowler. Mrs Fowler is the former Holley Kay Johnson.
WOODGIK — Raymond Richard Wodgik III and Sierra Dawn Skaggs, a son, Ryder Anthony Wodgik.
Saturday, July 11
BRITT — Mr. and Mrs. Levi Jedreck Britt, a son, Silas Creed Britt. Mrs. Britt is the former Brittany Terilynn Marcum.
STRUBLE — Blair Allyn Thornton and Luke William Struble, a son, Crew William Struble.
HOOVER — Cara Elizabeth Bias and Jessy James Hoover-Luke, a son, Joshua James Bias Hoover.
Jude — Mr. and Mrs. Corbin Lucas Jude, a daughter, Amelia Taelyn Jude. Mrs. Jude is the former Jerrica Nicole Patrick.
Burd — Paige Leigh Kelley and Ronald Otis Burd, a daughter, Meadow Lark Burd.
Haack — Mr. and Mrs. Wade Daniel Haack, a daughter, Sara Grace Haack. Mrs. Haack is the former Wade Daniel Jenkins.