St. Mary’s Medical Center

Aug. 23

Cassendra Lynn Almon and James Austin Roach, a son, Ash Reed Roach.

Aug. 25

Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Wallace, a son, Kace Michael. Mrs. Wallace is the former Heather Beckett.

Mr. and Mrs. Keith Donohue II, a daughter, Frankie June. Mrs. Donohue is the former Holley Harris.

Aug. 26

Mr. and Mrs. Michael Dale Cremeans, a daughter, Aubrey Kate. Mrs. Cremeans is the former Jessica Nicole Tomblin.

Aug. 27

Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Douglas Childers, a son, Cohen Bentlee. Mrs. Childers is the former Aimee Wiley.

