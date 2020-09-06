St. Mary’s Medical Center
Aug. 23
Cassendra Lynn Almon and James Austin Roach, a son, Ash Reed Roach.
Aug. 25
Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Wallace, a son, Kace Michael. Mrs. Wallace is the former Heather Beckett.
Mr. and Mrs. Keith Donohue II, a daughter, Frankie June. Mrs. Donohue is the former Holley Harris.
Aug. 26
Mr. and Mrs. Michael Dale Cremeans, a daughter, Aubrey Kate. Mrs. Cremeans is the former Jessica Nicole Tomblin.
Aug. 27
Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Douglas Childers, a son, Cohen Bentlee. Mrs. Childers is the former Aimee Wiley.