Cabell Huntington Hospital
June 28
TAYLOR - Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Richard Taylor, a son, Bohdi Andrew. Mrs. Taylor is the former Bobbie Ann Martin.
June 30
SLASH - William Anthony Slash II and Amy Renee Fitzwater, a daughter, Kai'la Rose.
Bowen Asia Marie Meeks and Randall Scott Bowen, a daughter, Arraya Sunshine.
July 1
MARTIN - Mr. and Mrs. Jarod Scott Martin, a daughter, Dakota Mae. Mrs. Martin is the former Kassandrae Louise Claxon.
GRAY - Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Kenneth Gray, a daughter, Eliza Cheyenne Metz Gray. Mrs. Gray is the former Clara Mae Metz.
NIBERT - Mr. and Mrs. Jared Clark Haynes, a son, Declan Gunn. Mrs. Haynes is the former Sarah Rose Waggoner.
BELL - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Dewayne Bell, a daughter, Raygen Shay. Mrs. Bell is the former Chessi Anna-Marie Dean.
SPILLMAN - Ginger Christine Streets and Donald Woodrow Spillman, a daughter, Delaney Alise.
LYALL - Desiree Lyn Slezak and Scott Erie Lyall Jr., a daughter, Brooklyn Olivia.
July 2
CLAY - Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Edward Clay, a daughter, Eliza Harper. Mrs. Clay is the former Dreama Sue Massie.
RAINES - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Grant Raines, a son, Walker Grant. Mrs. Raines is the former Kristen Jane Caudill.
MILLER - Mr. and Mrs. Blake Andrew Miller, a son, Lincoln Ellis. Mrs. Miller is the former Cathryn Virginia Hanson.
GWILLIAMS - Mr. and Mrs. John-Paul Pierce Gwilliams, a son, Jamison Pierce. Mrs. Gwilliams is the former Taylor Nicole Lipscomb.
KEESEE - Emily Mae Cunningham and Christopher Michael Keesee II, a daughter, Addison Skye Lynn.
July 3
LITTLEJOHN - Jaimie Danielle Roberts and Kenneth David Littlejohn, a daughter, Jennifer Elaine Dawn.
BURKE - Mr. and Mrs. Corey Oscar Burke, a daughter, Everleigh Rose. Mrs. Burke is the former Latosha Mahree Hatfield.
July 4
FRYE - Madison McKyndsay Bell and Jacob Shawn Frye, a son, Tyrion Isaac.
MADDOX - Mr. and Mrs. James Christopher Maddox, a son, Miles Lennon. Mrs. Maddox is the former Mary Rhonda Dilley.
WHITMORE - Mr. and Mrs. Brian Matthew Whitmore, a daughter, Lenora Jude. Mrs. Whitmore is the former Ashley Renae Tincher.
July 5
BROOKS - Mr. and Mrs. Roger Lee Brooks, a son, Colson Sullivan. Mrs. Brooks is the former Courtney Dawn Keeney.
LAMBERT - Mary Lou Coleman and Steven Dean Lambert, a son, Jaxxon Dean.
CLARK - Mr. and Mrs. Bronson Dempsey Clark, a daughter, McKenzie Kay. Mrs. Clark is the former Sara McKenzie Logsdon.
Aug. 4
BOLYARD - Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Bolyard, a daughter, Eryn Marie. Mrs. Bolyard is the former Amber Marie Adkins.
Aug. 5
BAILEY - Mr. and Mrs. Charley Milton Bailey, a daughter, Rylee Grace. Mrs. Bailey is the former Michelle Dee Lantz.
DAVIS - Kaitlyn Renee Collins, a son, Tylyn Howard Davis.
MILLER - Joshua Julian Miller and Courtney Maria Perkins, a son, Julian Michael Raye Miller.
SALMONS - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Luke Salmons, a son, Wade Garrison.
SMITH - Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Scott Smith, a son, Ayden Scott. Mrs. Smith is the former Tori Shae Combs.
Aug. 6
ADKINS - Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Jess Adkins, a daughter, Elayah Nicole Anne. Mrs. Adkins is the former Ariel Sarah-Anne Smith
HARBOUR - Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Lance Harbour, a daughter, Indi Jane. Mrs. Harbour is the former Staci Dianne Smith.
HYSELL - Mr. and Mrs. John David Hysell, a daughter, Kiersten Lenae. Mrs. Hysell is the former Constance Ann Bryant.
Aug. 7
PELFREY - Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ernest Pelfrey, a daughter, Emma Elizabeth. Mrs. Pelfrey is the former Elaina Elizabeth Fearon.
SHANNON - Christopher Lee Shannon and Kaitlin Myra Riner, a daughter, Kimberlynn Alexa Lee Shannon.
Aug. 8
CHANEY - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lee Chaney, a daughter, Laylah Nicole. Mrs. Chaney is the former Maggie Marie Bond.
HOLT - Paul David Holt and Alexandria Nicole Little, a daughter, Journey Paige Holt.
MARSHALL - Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Paul Marshall, a daughter, Rosemary Paige. Mrs. Marshall is the former Samantha Paige Nida.
TRAWICK - Lyris Mia-Marie Trawick, a son, Kingston Karter Trawick.
Aug. 9
BRUMFIELD - Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Aaron Abel Brumfield, a son, Jonathan Nathaniel Remington. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Meredith Rachel Anderson-Cain.
FRALEY - Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Travis Fraley, a son, Clay David. Mrs. Fraley is the former Rachel Leigh Payne.
MUNCY - Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Benjiman Muncy, a son, Brody Allen. Mrs. Muncy is the former Megan Nicole Dunkle.
ROSE - Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Blake Rose, a son, Conner Blake. Mrs. Rose is the former Callie Ray Mills.
SANDERS - Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sanders, a daughter, Madison Hope. Mrs. Sanders is the former Nichole Perry.
SWAIN - Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lee Swain, a daughter, Aliyah Grace. Mrs. Swain is the former Ashley Nicole Adkins.
WISE - Mr. and Mrs. Randall Eugene Wise II, a son, Boston Ford. Mrs. Wise is the former Savannah Wray Kaliber.
Aug. 10
CALERO - Amanda Mae Keeney, a daughter, Myla Lynn Mae Calero.
HOLLEY - James David Holley and Elizabeth Jean Roberts, a daughter, Chryssa Joan Holley.
WALKER - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Robert Walker, a daughter, Kenzlie Mae. Mrs. Walker is the former Fallon Paige Black.
WARNER - Mr. and Mrs. Creed Eagle Warner, a son, Griffin Lee. Mrs. Warner is the former Jessica Lee Meadows.
Aug. 11
ADKINS - Stephen Scott Adkins and Victoria Ann Jenkins, a daughter, Haley Jo Adkins.
St. Mary's medical center
July 3
Mr. and Mrs. David Brent Watson, a son, Elliott Riley. Mrs. Watson is the former Rachel Annette Lewis.
July 4
CHAPMAN - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Chapman, a daughter, Aubrey Rose. Mrs. Chapman is the former Melissa Blackburn.