Cabell Huntington Hospital

June 28

TAYLOR - Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Richard Taylor, a son, Bohdi Andrew. Mrs. Taylor is the former Bobbie Ann Martin.

June 30

SLASH - William Anthony Slash II and Amy Renee Fitzwater, a daughter, Kai'la Rose.

Bowen Asia Marie Meeks and Randall Scott Bowen, a daughter, Arraya Sunshine.

July 1

MARTIN - Mr. and Mrs. Jarod Scott Martin, a daughter, Dakota Mae. Mrs. Martin is the former Kassandrae Louise Claxon.

GRAY - Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Kenneth Gray, a daughter, Eliza Cheyenne Metz Gray. Mrs. Gray is the former Clara Mae Metz.

NIBERT - Mr. and Mrs. Jared Clark Haynes, a son, Declan Gunn. Mrs. Haynes is the former Sarah Rose Waggoner.

BELL - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Dewayne Bell, a daughter, Raygen Shay. Mrs. Bell is the former Chessi Anna-Marie Dean.

SPILLMAN - Ginger Christine Streets and Donald Woodrow Spillman, a daughter, Delaney Alise.

LYALL - Desiree Lyn Slezak and Scott Erie Lyall Jr., a daughter, Brooklyn Olivia.

July 2

CLAY - Mr. and Mrs. Bradley Edward Clay, a daughter, Eliza Harper. Mrs. Clay is the former Dreama Sue Massie.

RAINES - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Grant Raines, a son, Walker Grant. Mrs. Raines is the former Kristen Jane Caudill.

MILLER - Mr. and Mrs. Blake Andrew Miller, a son, Lincoln Ellis. Mrs. Miller is the former Cathryn Virginia Hanson.

GWILLIAMS - Mr. and Mrs. John-Paul Pierce Gwilliams, a son, Jamison Pierce. Mrs. Gwilliams is the former Taylor Nicole Lipscomb.

KEESEE - Emily Mae Cunningham and Christopher Michael Keesee II, a daughter, Addison Skye Lynn.

July 3

LITTLEJOHN - Jaimie Danielle Roberts and Kenneth David Littlejohn, a daughter, Jennifer Elaine Dawn.

BURKE - Mr. and Mrs. Corey Oscar Burke, a daughter, Everleigh Rose. Mrs. Burke is the former Latosha Mahree Hatfield.

July 4

FRYE - Madison McKyndsay Bell and Jacob Shawn Frye, a son, Tyrion Isaac.

MADDOX - Mr. and Mrs. James Christopher Maddox, a son, Miles Lennon. Mrs. Maddox is the former Mary Rhonda Dilley.

WHITMORE - Mr. and Mrs. Brian Matthew Whitmore, a daughter, Lenora Jude. Mrs. Whitmore is the former Ashley Renae Tincher.

July 5

BROOKS - Mr. and Mrs. Roger Lee Brooks, a son, Colson Sullivan. Mrs. Brooks is the former Courtney Dawn Keeney.

LAMBERT - Mary Lou Coleman and Steven Dean Lambert, a son, Jaxxon Dean.

CLARK - Mr. and Mrs. Bronson Dempsey Clark, a daughter, McKenzie Kay. Mrs. Clark is the former Sara McKenzie Logsdon.

Aug. 4

BOLYARD - Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Bolyard, a daughter, Eryn Marie. Mrs. Bolyard is the former Amber Marie Adkins.

Aug. 5

BAILEY - Mr. and Mrs. Charley Milton Bailey, a daughter, Rylee Grace. Mrs. Bailey is the former Michelle Dee Lantz.

DAVIS - Kaitlyn Renee Collins, a son, Tylyn Howard Davis.

MILLER - Joshua Julian Miller and Courtney Maria Perkins, a son, Julian Michael Raye Miller.

SALMONS - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Luke Salmons, a son, Wade Garrison.

SMITH - Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Scott Smith, a son, Ayden Scott. Mrs. Smith is the former Tori Shae Combs.

Aug. 6

ADKINS - Mr. and Mrs. Elijah Jess Adkins, a daughter, Elayah Nicole Anne. Mrs. Adkins is the former Ariel Sarah-Anne Smith

HARBOUR - Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Lance Harbour, a daughter, Indi Jane. Mrs. Harbour is the former Staci Dianne Smith.

HYSELL - Mr. and Mrs. John David Hysell, a daughter, Kiersten Lenae. Mrs. Hysell is the former Constance Ann Bryant.

Aug. 7

PELFREY - Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ernest Pelfrey, a daughter, Emma Elizabeth. Mrs. Pelfrey is the former Elaina Elizabeth Fearon.

SHANNON - Christopher Lee Shannon and Kaitlin Myra Riner, a daughter, Kimberlynn Alexa Lee Shannon.

Aug. 8

CHANEY - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Lee Chaney, a daughter, Laylah Nicole. Mrs. Chaney is the former Maggie Marie Bond.

HOLT - Paul David Holt and Alexandria Nicole Little, a daughter, Journey Paige Holt.

MARSHALL - Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Paul Marshall, a daughter, Rosemary Paige. Mrs. Marshall is the former Samantha Paige Nida.

TRAWICK - Lyris Mia-Marie Trawick, a son, Kingston Karter Trawick.

Aug. 9

BRUMFIELD - Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Aaron Abel Brumfield, a son, Jonathan Nathaniel Remington. Mrs. Brumfield is the former Meredith Rachel Anderson-Cain.

FRALEY - Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Travis Fraley, a son, Clay David. Mrs. Fraley is the former Rachel Leigh Payne.

MUNCY - Mr. and Mrs. Gabriel Benjiman Muncy, a son, Brody Allen. Mrs. Muncy is the former Megan Nicole Dunkle.

ROSE - Mr. and Mrs. Dylan Blake Rose, a son, Conner Blake. Mrs. Rose is the former Callie Ray Mills.

SANDERS - Mr. and Mrs. Paul Sanders, a daughter, Madison Hope. Mrs. Sanders is the former Nichole Perry.

SWAIN - Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Lee Swain, a daughter, Aliyah Grace. Mrs. Swain is the former Ashley Nicole Adkins.

WISE - Mr. and Mrs. Randall Eugene Wise II, a son, Boston Ford. Mrs. Wise is the former Savannah Wray Kaliber.

Aug. 10

CALERO - Amanda Mae Keeney, a daughter, Myla Lynn Mae Calero.

HOLLEY - James David Holley and Elizabeth Jean Roberts, a daughter, Chryssa Joan Holley.

WALKER - Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Robert Walker, a daughter, Kenzlie Mae. Mrs. Walker is the former Fallon Paige Black.

WARNER - Mr. and Mrs. Creed Eagle Warner, a son, Griffin Lee. Mrs. Warner is the former Jessica Lee Meadows.

Aug. 11

ADKINS - Stephen Scott Adkins and Victoria Ann Jenkins, a daughter, Haley Jo Adkins.

St. Mary's medical center

July 3

Mr. and Mrs. David Brent Watson, a son, Elliott Riley. Mrs. Watson is the former Rachel Annette Lewis.

July 4

CHAPMAN - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Chapman, a daughter, Aubrey Rose. Mrs. Chapman is the former Melissa Blackburn.

