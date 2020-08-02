St. Mary’s Medical Center
Monday, July 20
Mr. and Mrs. David Judd Queen, a daughter, Reese Ann Queen. Mrs. Queen is the former Barbara Ann Standridge.
Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Tyler Hazelett, a daughter, Hannah Alison Hazelett. Mrs. Hazelett is the former Margaret Lynette Mcfann.
Tuesday, July 21
Mr. and Mrs. Zachary DeForest Roberts, a son, Parker Lee Roberts. Mrs. Roberts is the former Marissa Denae Meadows.
Kennadi Morgan Sanders and Zeth Hunter Gibson, a daughter, Kayzlyn Rhae Gibson.
Wednesday, July 22
Mr. and Mrs. John Paul Pemberton, a daughter, Charlotte Joy Pemberton. Mrs. Pemberton is the former Emily Catherine Richmond.
Mr. and Mrs. Bradlee Raymond Jones, a son, Gavin Nathaniel Jones. Mrs. Jones is the former Sarah Elizabeth Hanshaw.
Thursday, July 23
Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Patrick Fallen, a daughter, Avalynn Grace Fallen. Mrs. Fallen is the former Morgan Michelle Halstead.
Friday, July 24
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Richard Landon III, a daughter, Illyana Marie Landon. Mrs. Landon is the former Christine Marie Senko.
Sunday, July 26
Mr. and Mrs. Marc Patrick Dotson, a son, Luke Patrick Dotson. Mrs. Dotson is the former Jodi Lynn Plymale.
Cabell Huntington Hospital
Sunday, July 19
Madison Gail Napier and Aron Ryan Jones, a daughter, Paisley Nicole Jones.
Mr. and Mrs. Tyler Heath Crockett, a daughter, Ellie Mae Crockett. Mrs. Crockett is the former Annie Dawn Wallace.
Mr. and Mrs. Justin Michael Bays, a daughter, Lorelai LibiGray Bays. Mrs. Bays is the former Nakota Cheyanne Chapman.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Edward King Jr., a son, Wyatt Edward King. Mrs. King is the former Samantha Holly McComas.
Monday, July 20
Carla Joyce Goff, a son, Jacob Benjamin Loper Jr.
Mr. and Mrs. William Weston Grant Jr., a son, Hunter Weston Grant. Mrs. Grant is the former Amanda Nicole Hull.
Mr. and Mrs. Morgan Douglass Mills, a daughter, Mabel Elizabeth Mills. Mrs. Mills is the former Madison Kate Perry.
Tuesday, July 21
Mr. and Mrs. Jadon Philip Reese, a son, James Teddy Reese. Mrs. Reese is the former Jamessa Raychell Tolliver.
Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Scot Mellert, a daughter, Alivia Renee Mellert. Mrs. Mellert is the former Megan Raeann Delong.
Mr. and Mrs. Ryan Keith Harless, a son, Casen Tripp Harless. Mrs. Harless is the former Jaycee Nicole Daniels.
Mr. and Mrs. Christian Lawrence Wilkes, a son, Elias Flynn Sharpe Wilkes. Mrs. Wilkes is the former Jami Lee Nicole Rowland.
Mr. and Mrs. Garrison Wade Salisbury, a son, Brooks Lee Salisbury. Mrs. Salisbury is the former Lindsey Ann Johnson.
Lauren Brooke Blamer and Dillon Shane Stacy, a daughter, Dilayna Brooke Stacy.
Wednesday, July 22
Mr. and Mrs. Johnathan Andrew Deboard, a son, Mason Allen Deboard. Mrs. Deboard is the former Sarah Elizabeth McKinney.
Mr. and Mrs. Seth Douglas Young, a son, William Francis Young. Mrs. Young is the former Emily Marie Nally.
Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Lamont Crisp, a son, Bryland Mitchell Crisp. Mrs. Crisp is the former Julia Susanna Ball.
Mr. and Mrs. Joshua Paul Nance, a son, Branson Bjorn Ervin Nance. Mrs. Nance is the former Keshia Nicole Tackett.
Mr. and Mrs. Nathanael Richard Chaney, a daughter, Ivy Faith Chaney. Mrs. Chaney is the former Emily Lauren Updegrove.
Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Allen Lee Thompson, twin daughters, Maura Adele Thompson and Tamia Shea Thompson.
Thursday, July 23
Kayla Dawn Martinez and Matthew Luke Johnson, a daughter, Isabella Marie Johnson.
Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Ray Kincaid, a daughter, Olivia Linn Kincaid. Mrs. Kincaid is the former Olivia Linn Bantz.
Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Chase Cooper, a daughter, Stella Jude Cooper. Mrs. Cooper is the former Laryn Fayth Johnson.
Briana Jewel Brooks, a son, Elijah Rayan Keaton.
Desirea Kaylee Turner, a daughter, Myla Rose Turner.
Brittany Dawn Ray, a daughter, Adalynn Rose Marie Ray.
Friday, July 24
Mr. and Mrs. Collin Cameron Meadows, a daughter, Colbie Collins Meadows. Mrs. Meadows is the former Amanda Michele Stiltner.
Mr. and Mrs. Austin Harrison Pratt, a son, Griffin Hanley Pratt. Mrs. Pratt is the former Emily Ann Lorenzen.
Saturday, July 25
Mr. and Mrs. Jonathon Richard Custer, a son, Oliver Alexander Custer. Mrs. Custer is the former Katherine Martha Crockett.
Andramada Nicole Arnott and Gary Lee Mullins Jr., a daughter, Temperance Aurora Mullins.
Mr. and Mrs. Shay Coleman Rich, a daughter, Olive Marie Rich. Mrs. Rich is the former Jessyca Marie Gooch.
Gracie Jane Napier and Robert Allen Church, a son, Bentley Allen Church.