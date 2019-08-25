CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
Aug. 11
DUNN - Austin Allen Dunn and Kimberly Marie Reynolds, a son, Finn Allen Dunn.
Aug. 12
CHAPMAN - Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Orville Chapman, a son, Homer Joseph. Mrs. Chapman is the former Elizabeth Mary Kacmar.
PREECE - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Tyler Preece, a daughter, Raelyn Aurora Faith. Mrs. Preece is the former Katina Lynn Wilson.
Aug. 13
ADKINS -Joseph Randy Adkins and Ashley Nicole Robinette, a son, Jonathan Joseph Adkins.
BEACOM - Mr. and Mrs. Elias Gabriel Beacom, a son, Ezra Scott. Mrs. Beacom is the former Mallory Raye Morris.
CARVER - Jacob Ashton Carver and Emilee Dawn Jenkins, a daughter, Skylar Victoria Carver.
GRIFFITH - Tristan Lee Griffith and Leanndra Marie Clay, a daughter, Joella Marie Griffith.
HOLMES - Cameron Demetrias Holmes and Tiffany Anne Ellis, a son, Lyncoln Demetrias Holmes.
MAGANA - Margro Magana and Kaylee Ann Curry, a daughter, Madalena Araceli Magana.
MILLER - Mr. and Mrs. Sean Leonard Miller, twin sons, Jiraiya John (born Aug. 13) and Benjamin King (born Aug. 14). Mrs. Miller is the former Fallan Mikaela Martin.
WEAVER - Christian Allen Weaver and Erica Rader Bailey, a daughter, Raelyn Ann Weaver.
WILEY - Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Joseph Wiley, a daughter, Laura Grace. Mrs. Wiley is the former Rebekah Jo Watson.
Aug. 14
BATES - Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Wayne Bates, twin daughter, Aubrey Leann and Breanna Sue. Mrs. Bates is the former Sarah Nicole Crockett.
DIAL - Mattesha Victoria Dawn Lawrence, a son, Jaksen Liam Ervin Dial.
HARMON - Darrell Ray Bralley II and Heather Lea Harmon, a daughter, Katarra Rashell Harmon.
JOHNSON - Mr. and Mrs. Johnny Ray Johnson II, a son, Evan Lee. Mrs. Johnson is the former Brittany Nicole Christian.
LOVE - Mr. and Mrs. Larry Junior Love, a son, Connor Wyatt. Mrs. Love is the former Victoria Renae Robertson.
SANDERS - Christopher James Sanders and Brandi Jo Pingley, a son, Skyler James Sanders.
TACKETT - Elizabeth Lynn Tackett, a son Hunter Alan Tackett.
Aug. 15
COOPER - Olivia Danielle Bailey, a daughter, Savannah Dawn Cooper.
MCCALLISTER - Steven Wayne McCallister and Crystal Dawn Smith, a son, Jamison Walter Kain McCallister.
POTTER - Brian Wayne Potter and Hannah Elizabeth White, a daughter, Dreme June Potter.
REED - Jamie Lea Reed, a son, Parker Alexander Reed.
SALMONS - Mr. and Mrs. Mark Allen Salmons, a son, Matthew David. Mrs. Salmons is the former Ashley Nicole Meddings.
SMITH - Tessa Danielle Smith, a son, Layton Creed Smith.
Aug. 16
MYERS - Samuel Wayne Myers and Jessica Marie Jenkins, a daughter, Hallee Jo Myers.
PICKENS - Bridgette Faye Pickens, a daughter, Elizabeth Faye Pickens.
YATES - Mr. and Mrs. Shawn Anthony Yates, a son, James Alexander. Mrs. Yates is the former Rebecca Jean Ferguson.
ST. MARY'S MEDICAL CENTER
Aug. 6
BURCHETT - Steven Burchett and Sonseeahray Griffey, a son, Julian Reid Burchett.
Aug. 7
OMASTA - Michael Todd Omasta and Meagan Elaine Fetherolf, a son, August Crue Omasta.
Aug. 8
MCCOMAS - Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Michael McComas, a daughter, Sabrina Maev. Mrs. McComas is the former Angela Dawn Ramey.
Aug. 9
JOHNSON - Ryan Thurman Johnson and Chelsea Anne Kitchen, a son, Colton Jace Johnson.
STENDER - Mr. and Mrs. Christopher Keith Stender, a daughter, Cora Lynn. Mrs. Stender is the former Ashley Nicole Jones.
VANCE - Tyler James Vance and Rachael Elizabeth Deck, a son, Gatlin Evan James Vance.
Aug. 10
FULKS - Mr. and Mrs. Brody Fulks, a son, Jameson Harold. Mrs. Fulks is the former Hannah Watts.
Aug. 12.
MYERS - Mr. and Mrs. Brandon Myers, a daughter, Haelyn Rae. Mrs. Myers is the former Ashlee Malone.
NEWSOME - Mr. and Mrs. Jonathon Newsome, a daughter, Reese Christine. Mrs. Newsome is the former Tracy Timbrook.
Aug. 14
BOOTH - Kendra Anne Wollard, a daughter, Ca'Muri Mashae Booth.
PORTER - Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Alan Porter, a daughter, McKinlea Brooke. Mrs. Porter is the former Brooke Irby.
SMITH - Mr. and Mrs. Rickey Dale Smith, a son, Emmett Dale. Mrs. Smith is the former Kodi Lynne Killin-Cromey.
WILLSON - Mr. and Mrs. Stephen Kirk Wilson, a daughter, Amelia Jolene. Mrs. Wilson is the former Emily Workman.
Aug. 15
EVANS - Mr. and Mrs. Jonathan Derrick Evans, a son, Waylen Jay. Mrs. Evans is the former Melissa Rae Pierzchala.
Aug. 16
HENDERSON - Mr. and Mrs. Sipio Jovon Henderson, a son, Tobias Kole. Mrs. Henderson is the former Natosha Nicole Gillespie.
NOWLIN - Mr. and Mrs. Jason Keith Nowlin, a daughter, Emilee Dawn. Mrs. Nowlin is the former Kacey Denise Arnold.