St. Mary’s Medical Center

July 28

Jessica Lynette Hunt and Andrew Lee Williamson, a daughter, Arielle Rose Williamson.

Aug. 3

Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Gene Gallion, a daughter, Adalay Rose Gallion. Mrs. Gallion is the former Jessica Renee Meade.

Aug. 4

Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Keenan, a daughter, Faye Elizabeth. Mrs. Keenan is the former Kaitlin Stone.

Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Barker, a daughter, Alaina Claire. Mrs. Barker is the former Savannah Keathley.

Aug. 5

Mr. and Mrs. Logan Laughman, a son, Oakley Logan. Mrs. Laughman is the former Jessie Hammond.

Aug. 6

Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Ray Whitley, a son, Andrew Xavier. Mrs. Whitley is the former DeAnna Lafferty.

