St. Mary’s Medical Center
July 28
Jessica Lynette Hunt and Andrew Lee Williamson, a daughter, Arielle Rose Williamson.
Aug. 3
Mr. and Mrs. Gordon Gene Gallion, a daughter, Adalay Rose Gallion. Mrs. Gallion is the former Jessica Renee Meade.
Aug. 4
Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Keenan, a daughter, Faye Elizabeth. Mrs. Keenan is the former Kaitlin Stone.
Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Barker, a daughter, Alaina Claire. Mrs. Barker is the former Savannah Keathley.
Aug. 5
Mr. and Mrs. Logan Laughman, a son, Oakley Logan. Mrs. Laughman is the former Jessie Hammond.
Aug. 6
Mr. and Mrs. Phillip Ray Whitley, a son, Andrew Xavier. Mrs. Whitley is the former DeAnna Lafferty.