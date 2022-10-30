The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Ten individuals received confirmation recently at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Front row, from left, Ava Clark, Sofia Davis, Lilly Earl, Bishop Mark Brennan, Cesar Mendez-Mendoza and Coby Mendez-Mendoza. Back row, from left, Dylan Earl, Emily Davis, Aldo Mendoza, Antoni Mendoza, Andy Mendoza and Father Shaji Thomas.

HUNTINGTON — On Sunday, Oct. 23, Bishop Mark E. Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese came to Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Huntington to celebrate Mass and confer the Sacrament of Confirmation. Father Shaji Thomas, administrator of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, assisted Brennan during the Mass.

There were 10 youths, known as Confirmandi, who received Confirmation. The Confirmandi are members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Peter Claver Catholic Church. The Sacrament of Confirmation is one of three sacraments of initiation in the Catholic Church, the other two being Baptism and Holy Communion. During the Confirmation, Brennan anointed each candidate with the Sacred Chrism.

