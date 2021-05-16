On Saturday, April 24, Bishop Mark Brennan of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston was at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Huntington, for the 2021 Confirmation ceremony. The Sacrament of Confirmation was bestowed on 14 youths at Mass.
Bishop visits Our Lady of Fatima
