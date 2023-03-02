HUNTINGTON — There’s a new barbecue joint near Barboursville. Located near KFC on U.S. 60, Bizzle’s BBQ is currently serving smoked pork, chicken, brisket, and other dishes on weekends. Husband-and-wife owners David and Sarah Bradshaw are planning to open the restaurant full time soon.
“We acquired this location in 2020 with the idea of opening an aquarium store, but that just didn’t pan out. I’ve always liked barbecue and I’ve barbecued my whole life. I got a new smoker last year and fell in love with it. I felt like there was an opening for a good barbecue restaurant around here,” co-owner David Bradshaw explained. “We have been doing catering since July or August of last year before we ultimately decided to do a restaurant. We are currently mostly open on Thursdays through Saturdays, but it varies a bit. I have another job as a contractor, so I have a little bit of work that needs to be done before we open full time.”
Bizzle’s BBQ typically has a small, rotating menu each week. Among the offerings are Pulled Pork ($12), Pulled Chicken ($12), and Brisket ($15) sandwiches served with a side and a drink. Typically the restaurant will open at 11:30 a.m. and remain open until they sell out.
“Until we open full time, we have been playing around with the menu a bit. We mostly do sandwiches with a side of sweet purple slaw. We have also done full meals some weekends. We have done smoked macaroni & cheese, beans and greens. We have several sauces — including an original sauce, a tangy sauce, a spicy sauce — which are all tomato based. We also have a Carolina sauce, which is mustard based,” David Bradshaw said.
“The smoker is from a company called Lone Star Grillz, which is based out of Texas,” he continued. I actually cut my own trees and split my own wood, so I have a lot of wood at the house. So everything is wood fired.”
That wood-fired goodness is already drawing repeat customers.
“We had a huge day on Superbowl Sunday,” David Bradshaw said. “We had pulled pork, brisket, chicken, sausage, and ribs. It went over really well and a lot of people have come back because of it. We are doing a bit of catering as well. We have a few weddings lined up and a golf tournament as well coming up. If you are interested in catering, please call ahead two to three weeks ahead.”
Bizzle’s BBQ is located at 5456 US 60 in Huntington. Hours currently vary from week to week, so customers are asked to check on social media. You can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BizzlesBBQ/. Cash and all major credit cards are accepted. For carry-out orders or catering options, call 304-733-9617.
