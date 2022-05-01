ASHLAND — The adage is old yet still wise: “Never judge a book by its cover.”
When it comes to the diversity of music, race, geography and culture come into play. While many may choose to stick with the music they grew up with, music is also capable of bringing together people from different walks of life.
Wil B and Kev Marcus grew up in the Black neighborhoods of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Musically active at a young age, Wil B had a desire to learn how to play the saxophone, yet all of the sax chairs had been taken. So it was suggested that he learn how to play the viola. While hesitant at first, within three weeks or so he became intrigued by the stringed instrument.
Kev Marcus took a similar route, ending up with a violin in his hands. The duo excelled separately before meeting at the Dillard Center for the Arts.
Once connected, the artists and new friends decided to combine classical music with hip-hop beats, with the goal of encouraging youth from all walks of life to think outside the box, to break through any preconceived notions about the genre or stereotypical limits that society may put on them, and to be a positive force in the world. Thus, Black Violin was created.
Black Violin, an all-ages concert at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 4. Tickets range from $25 to $50.
Those attending the concert can expect to hear live classical music combined with hip-hop, jazz, country and rock. The show is for music lovers of all ages and grooves.
Black Violin was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album in 2021 for their recording “Take The Stairs.” But many of the shows scheduled during that tour were canceled, so the band is back on the road making them up on this current tour run.
“Actually, I just left my barbershop, trying to get cleaned up, because we are leaving for the tour on Sunday,” Marcus said in a recent interview.
The band will travel to Paducah, Kentucky, early this week before driving across the Bluegrass State to Ashland for Wednesday’s concert at the Paramount Arts Center.
“This is the makeup tour from the COVID days, and the concerts that we will be doing are basically the same show that centered on our Grammy-nominated album ‘Take The Stairs,’” said Marcus. “It is the best show we have ever done, and it’s not even close. It is going to be energetic, entertaining and inspiring. There are going to be moments when you will want to get up and dance in the aisles, and there will be other moments where you will want to close your eyes and get lost in the strings. It is not a meal, it’s a snack, and there will be something for everybody in it, whether they be white, Black, purple or green. If you are 5 years old or 90 years old, this show will be for you.”
Inspiration is as important as being entertained when it comes to a Black Violin concert.
“This is a big-time show, so if you have a kid that is interested in music or anything different at all, bring them, because it is likely that this will be their first-ever big concert,” said Marcus. “We do present a big show with a big production, and it usually leaves people wanting more. That is what a good show normally does, and that is what we will be trying to do in Ashland.”
More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com and blackviolin.net.