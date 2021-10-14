CHARLESTON — Like every kid who comes of age in the world, musicians Wil B and Kev Marcus could have gone in various directions when young.
Growing up in African American neighborhoods, both were musically inclined, yet the instruments they wanted to learn in school were not of the classical music variety. Eventually, however, they chose to learn how to play the violin and viola, respectively, in their hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Once the duo came to love their newly chosen instruments and became fascinated with classical music, their journey was set in motion. While initially on separate paths, B and Marcus met at the Dillard School for the Performing Arts. It was there that they decided to combine classical music with hip-hop and became motivated to educate the youth of all races, creeds and backgrounds. Their new goal was to encourage kids to seek out greatness and develop the ability to rise above the expectations of others.
For the past decade-and-a-half, Black Violin has traveled the world giving concerts and hosting workshops for talented young people with a band consisting of a violin, viola, a drummer and a DJ. Along the way, they have collaborated with artists ranging from Alicia Keys to Kanye West, Aretha Franklin and the late Tom Petty.
On Tuesday, Oct. 19, Black Violin will perform at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets range from $23 to $53. More information can be found at blackviolin.net or 304-561-3570. They will also perform in Athens, Ohio, on Wednesday.
“We are just trying to entertain while onstage every time,” said Wil B. “I still like to tour.
“It’s what I do, and I enjoy it. We didn’t think we’d be doing this all these years later, but it is a blessing to be playing music for this long. Anytime that you get to do something that you love and inspire people at the same time, it is definitely a blessing.”
Black Violin has set the example of choosing to follow your dreams even though it might go against societal or cultural expectations.
“This journey has been cool because it is rewarding being up onstage and looking out to see a very diverse crowd every night,” said B. “It is definitely a good feeling to get to see that because you feel like you are making a difference. It is good to bring people together with music that you love to play. It has been a steady climb for us. We just try and make sure that we are true to who we are, which is classical hip-hop musicians, and we are very unapologetic about it. We’re just happy that people seem to love it, so we just want to keep rockin’ and keep doing it.”
The goal of Black Violin is to cultivate a love of classical music in people of all ages.
“I think that the classical music genre could do a better job at engaging the young listener,” said B. “It is a great art form, it is a great genre of music, yet a lot of kids don’t appreciate it. Partly what we do is to bridge the gap between classical and hip-hop. When I was a kid, I wanted to play the saxophone. I ended up learning to play the viola, and it was difficult at first. But after a week or two, I really connected with it. I would hear something on the TV or radio and I would literally pick it up and try to mimic that sound. Now, even though we are obviously a hip-hop classical group, there are also a lot of different genres in what we do. There is the blues, there is jazz, and I do my own little twist on certain covers like Chris Stapleton songs, and we may also mess with the theme from ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ a little bit.”
Now that Black Violin has been touring for many years and has done hundreds of workshops for thousands of students, they have begun to hear from older kids who were inspired by them when younger.
“We have definitely come across a lot of young people that have seen us before and they are playing music because they saw us perform,” said B. “There are a few kids that we actually mentor now that are in their early 20s. It is a great thing, man. It is good to be able to inspire. We are also very visual musicians, so we hope we do things to make people see it and feel it. It is a lot more impactful that way.”