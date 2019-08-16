There's berry cobbler - then there's cream cheese berry cobbler.
If I had my choice between cream cheese with anything and everything else without cream cheese, I would choose cream cheese. It's just that good with almost anything.
This is by far the easiest recipe to have in your stash. I keep frozen berries on hand so when my son, the one that moved away, drops in with only an hour's notice, I can still make something special and keep up the notion that I am at home, always baking and not at all moving on with my life as a childless mother.
Nothing feels more like home than a fruity cobbler with all its buttery goodness. We ate this while we lounged in the living room and he walked over and whispered he met a girl. See, great conversations begin with food, I'm convinced. I was thrilled she lives back home, here where I long for the days he's in town so I can see his sweet face. A girl can dream, and I dream that all of my kids rest easy each night within a few miles of me.
For now, I use this dish as an emotional escape from big life transitions. We all have our way of figuring things out - mine tends to involve a to-die-for pan of warm cobbler.
I'm still basking in the goodness of summer, but this week marks the beginning of the school year.
If you're experiencing this transition, know that I'm thinking about you. My very grown son and I took a walk downtown Saturday when he led me into a small department store. I made several jokes about the memories of us doing our back-to-school shopping. This was Christian's favorite time of year. He wasn't too fond of school but, wow, the first week he was able to use all of his newly purchased school items and clothes was about all the time the thrill lasted.
The struggle is real, but this cobbler is a great transition to any change you're facing.
Blackberry Cream Cheese Cobbler
1 cup self rising flour
1 cup sugar
1 cup milk
2 cups frozen berries
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup cream cheese cut into 1 inch cubes
1/4 cup water
1 stick butter
In a sauce pan, dump the berries, sugar and water in and bring to a boil. Set aside. In a 8x8 inch pan melt the butter in a 400 degree oven.
In a bowl, mix the flour, milk and sugar. When the butter is melted, pour in the flour mixture into the hot melted butter. Scatter the cubed cheese over top.
Now pour the berry mixture over top the flour and cream cheese. Bake for 25 minute until golden brown. Serve.
Janet McCormick is the author of "10-Minute Meals" and owner of Let's Eat in Huntington. She lives in Lawrence County, Ohio. She can be reached at 304-654-2003 or www.10-minutemeals.com.