MILTON — In a state with a deep history of artisan glassmaking, Blenko Glass Co. is one of the few left carrying the torch.
Dean Six, vice president of Blenko Glass, is aware of that. Each year the company’s Festival of Glass in August includes two limited-run pieces — one that is inspired by a former West Virginia glass company, and another from Blenko’s history.
This year includes a piece designed by Joel Philip Myers, who was a designer for Blenko in the 1960s and has pieces in major museums in New York City, Los Angeles and Japan. The other limited-run piece is a pyramid vase sold by Pilgrim Glass in Huntington until the business closed in 2001.
Blenko recreates these pieces but in colors that wouldn’t be used in the originals to ensure there is no confusion between the originals and Blenko’s versions. This year the limited-run pieces are done in 1970s blue and green.
Six believes these colors are like “visual comfort food” for people who may have grown up in the era or those who romanticize the styles.
The Festival of Glass was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the past two years. Six says the current edition of the festival is “a shell of its former self.”
In the past, Blenko offered festival visitors the chance to blow glass themselves, but that option won’t be offered in 2022. The festival has shifted from mostly being a hands-on experience to a showcase of specialty pieces.
Six says this version of the festival is not ideal but will keep the celebration alive. Six says the festival also boosts team morale for Blenko employees who see customers enjoying their creations.
Blenko’s Festival of Glass often draws visitors from across the United States, but Six believes the special aspect of Blenko can often be forgotten by those who regularly pass by.
“Anything in your backyard can’t be special,” Six said.
Six’s background is in glass history, and he has written and produced a visual book on the history of glassmaking in West Virginia. Cities like Huntington had a significant presence of glass companies throughout the 20th century. As the industry shifted toward automation, Blenko became one of the final holdouts for hand-blown glass companies in the Tri-State.
The Festival of Glass began Friday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 7. It includes special edition items, merchandise, historical preservation designs, live videos and more. The company’s craftsmen and craftswomen also offer live glassblowing demonstrations.
Blenko is located at 9 Bill Blenko Drive in Milton.
