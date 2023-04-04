Apprentice Lisa Stephens works at Blenko Glass before an apprentice signing ceremony with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development on Wednesday at Blenko Glass in Milton.
Apprentice Lisa Stephens works at Blenko Glass before an apprentice signing ceremony with the U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship and the West Virginia Department of Economic Development on Wednesday at Blenko Glass in Milton.
MILTON — The 102-year-old Blenko Glass Co. is starting to offer tours of its facility again, but there have been some changes. Blenko has already offered post-pandemic tours during limited seasons in 2021 and 2022.
The first tour of this new season was offered Monday. Pre-pandemic, pretty much anyone could stop in, ask for a tour and receive one. That is no longer the case.
Blenko hired its first few tour guides in 2021 and is looking to hire another in 2023. Tours must be booked in advance online at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. with a cap of six people per tour. More time slots may be added during the summer.
“Previously when tours were free, we didn’t have a group size limitation. Right now, we do. It’s kind of unfortunate that we have to do that, but it’s for a very good reason. It’s mainly because of safety, we’ve almost doubled our hot shop employment with our apprentice program, we have twice as many bodies on the hot shop floor as we did this time last year,” said Odana Chaney, the director of customer experience at Blenko Glass.
There are accommodations for organizations, like schools or camps, with larger groups looking to tour.
The tours go into the history of Blenko as well as the glass making process. Also, tours are now $20 per ticket instead of free. That charge allows Blenko to hire dedicated tour guides.
For the first time, tour-goers get to leave with a piece of glass made at the shop. Right now, that’s a sun catcher but the souvenir piece will vary throughout the summer depending on glass availability.
“Each person who comes in for a tour will leave with not only the experience of having been on the hot shop floor itself, but as well as every step of the glass production process. From sand to hand, from the batching, the production, any finishing steps and grinding, leveling, any sort of cuts, all the way to our shipping department and back to our visitors center,” Chaney said.
Workshops, where participants could make a piece of glass, have not returned since the pandemic but the factory is hopeful about bringing those back this summer. Organizers tried to bring classes back last summer but right before they were supposed to start, the factory had an outbreak that caused it to close for a week.
Also, Blenko is receiving a lot of orders right now and is working at its full production capability to fulfill them which means there isn’t any room in the schedule to host classes. The factory turns out a few hundred pieces every day.
“It’s exciting for us as well as customers. We get to really show people how Blenko is made, how involved each piece is and how a lot of things are different, but a lot of things stay the same. We’re using hundred year-old methods, truly thousand year-old methods, of hand-producing glass. We’ve got younger faces and we’ve got fresh ideas and fresh involvement that maybe a lot of people aren’t necessarily familiar with yet,” she said.
Masks are still required during tours but they are not required to visit the museum, observation deck or the gift shop.
“It is at the request of our artists and our workers,” she said.
Chaney says that this precaution helps keep the workplace safe from other illnesses, like the flu, in addition to COVID. It would be difficult to maintain production if even one or two people had to take a week off due to illness. Also, there is particulate matter in the air on the hot shop floor. It is safer for people to wear masks, not just to filter germs but to filter things like sand, soda ash and limestone.
Tour goers also must be at least 14 years old, be comfortable walking, wear closed toe-shoes and fitted clothing. Each tour lasts 45 minutes to an hour.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.