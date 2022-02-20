ASHLAND — When you look at the life of Ricky Skaggs, he seemed destined to walk in the tall cotton when it comes to his music career. By the time he was 6 years old, Skaggs was performing onstage with the Father of Bluegrass, Bill Monroe. One year later, he appeared in that now-famous footage where he performed on TV with the bluegrass band Flatt and Scruggs.
Decades later, during Skaggs’ amazing run as a country music star in the 1980s, he flew that same Bill Monroe to New York City to flat foot dance with some local kids on a subway car for a now-famous music video. Years after that experience, Skaggs returned to his bluegrass roots by hosting and playing on the TV show “The Three Pickers” with two music legends, Doc Watson and Earl Scruggs.
Those events are but a few of the many highlights of Skaggs’ career. In 2018, he was inducted into both the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Hall of Fame and the Country Music Hall of Fame.
Now, Monroe, Scruggs and Watson are dead and gone. Two months ago, Skaggs’ former band leader and friend J.D. Crowe died as well.
Crowe, who is also an IBMA Bluegrass Hall of Fame member, performed in Huntington many times over the years. The banjo player will probably be remembered most for his ground-breaking album affectionately called “Rounder 0044,” a self-titled project named after his band J.D. Crowe and the New South, that was quickly nicknamed after its catalog number after gaining popularity.
With Crowe leaving this world this past December and New South band mates Tony Rice and Bobby Slone already gone before him, Skaggs and resophonic guitar great Jerry Douglas now find themselves the only two survivors of that “Rounder 0044” band.
Skaggs seems to be realizing those facts of life as he comes to perform in the Tri-State this coming Thursday with his band Kentucky Thunder.
The amazing thing to consider about Crowe’s vaunted “Rounder 0044” band was that configuration lasted only about a year. Bobby Slone had performed with Crowe since 1964. Guitarist Tony Rice had already played with him for four years when Skaggs and Douglas joined the band in 1975. Douglas was 19 at the time, having just worked with the group the Country Gentlemen, while Skaggs was two years older.
Crowe was in his mid-30s by the time the mid-1970s came around yet was keen to bring in younger players with new blood and fresh ideas. As a result, the “Rounder 0044” album featured traditional bluegrass music done in an open-minded way. There were songs on it written by Fats Domino, Rodney Crowell, Utah Phillips and Gordon Lightfoot, and new classics emerged such as Phillips’ “Rock, Salt and Nails,” the Ian Tyson-penned “Summer Wages” and the most famous cut from the project in “Old Home Place,” written by Mitch Jayne and Dean Webb.
While Skaggs is known as primarily a mandolin player these days, he has always been an expert multi-instrumentalist. In 1975, however, when Skaggs was hired to be the mandolin player in the New South, fiddle was his primary instrument and he did not own a mandolin at the time.
In this interview with The Herald-Dispatch, Skaggs tells the inside story of how he scrambled to find a good mandolin to play while this high-powered rocket of a band began to blast off.
“When I joined this group, I did not have a mandolin to play,” said Skaggs. “I had been playing the fiddle with the Country Gentlemen and had sold a couple of mandolins that I had used when I played with Ralph Stanley. When I joined the New South, I borrowed a mandolin from Tony’s brother Larry Rice, who was in the band before me, for the first two or three months. But then, I found an old business card from a guy in Port Huron, Michigan. I had played up there with Ralph Stanley when I was 16 years old, and this guy brought a Lloyd Loar-designed mandolin out to the show, and it didn’t have any finish on it. The finish was scraped off years ago. But Ralph tried to buy the mandolin for me back then, but the guy didn’t want to sell it.”
Fast forward five years later, and Skaggs takes another shot at acquiring that same mandolin after finding the man’s worn out business card in his gear.
“Thank God I kept that card, and I found it,” said Skaggs. “I called the guy up, and he was in a mood to sell. So, when I got the money together, and I flew to Detroit to get the mandolin, him and his daughter met me at the gate. Of course, you couldn’t do that today. But, when I found them, he started to get cold feet and was trying to back out of the deal. I got the mandolin, and I stuck it under my arm and handed him the check and he said, ‘I don’t know if I want to sell it or not.’ Then, his daughter said, ‘Daddy, you promised Mommy that you’d get her a washer and dryer if you sold this mandolin.’ I thought, ‘Oh yes. Maytag wins out over the mandolin.’ After I got it, I asked John Paganoni (renowned luthier and Loar mandolin expert) up in Washington, D.C., to put a coat of finish on it for me, and I had just got that mandolin back to me when we into the studio to make the ‘Rounder 0044’ album.”
Later in 1975, the New South traveled to Japan to do a tour, and they were treated like rock stars with fans chasing them, screaming and trying to tear their shirts off. It was a reaction that they had never experienced before or since.
“It was crazy,” said Skaggs. “I had never heard or seen anything like it. It was all young people, say 30 or younger. It was amazing. I could hardly believe it. It was astounding as I had never been through anything like that.”
On the plane home from Japan, however, multiple band members began to let Crowe know that they would be leaving the New South. They were not being disrespectful but were merely young and restless. Tony Rice left for California where he would join the David Grisman Quartet, and history was made yet again when that innovative group almost single-handedly changed the direction of acoustic roots music in the late 1970s. Rice was inducted into the IBMA Bluegrass Hall of Fame in 2013 before passing away on Christmas Day 2021.
Skaggs and Rice left Crowe to form the short-lived band Boone Creek, a group that also featured Terry Baucom, Steve Bryant and a very young Vince Gill. Skaggs would go on to join Emmylou Harris’ famous Hot Band then create his own country music career before returning to the bluegrass world in the 1990s, eventually to receive both Hall of Fame honors. Douglas began an amazingly diverse career that would lead to collaborations with musicians based around the world, from India to Scotland. His work with The Whites, Alison Krauss and Union Station and the Earls of Leicester led to 10 IBMA Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year awards.
Still, due to the existence of the “Rounder 0044” album and the timely concert recorded by Kentucky Public Television back in 1975, the bluegrass music history made by this meteoric band continues to inspire new generations of bluegrass lovers.