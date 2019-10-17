For many years, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers made the trip from southern Ohio to nearby Milton, West Virginia, for their yearly Thanksgiving weekend show at the Mountaineer Opry House. Now, after recent changes to the Opry, Mullins and crew have found a new venue in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, at which they can perform at this weekend.
Mullins is from a prominent bluegrass family as his father Paul “Moon” Mullins was a famous radio show host at WPFB in Middletown, Ohio, that featured many bluegrass legends back in the day. Years later, Mullins followed in his father’s footsteps by successfully created a three-station radio network in southern Ohio. Once that business was established, Mullins decided to return to performing live music and that was when the Radio Ramblers band was formed.
Since then, Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers have become a popular bluegrass group, winning several International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) awards along the way.
This past September, however, Mullins and his group were given the highest award in all of bluegrass when they surprisingly won the 2019 IBMA Entertainer of the Year Award, going up against fellow nominees Balsam Range, the Sam Bush Band, the Earls of Leicester and the Del McCoury Band.
Now, fresh off that amazing accomplishment, the current top band in bluegrass is coming to perform just a short distance down Interstate 64.
The Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers concert will take place this Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Boyd County Community Center located right off of I-64 at 15605 State Route 180 in Catlettsburg. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be bought at the GetFiddle Custom Music Shop in Ashland, the Boyd County Courthouse or by calling 606-739-4124.
Opening up the show will be Morehead State University’s Mountain Music Ambassadors student band led by Raymond McClain of the legendary McClain Family.
The members of the Radio Ramblers include Joe Mullins on banjo and vocals, Jason Barie on fiddle, Mike Terry on mandolin and vocals, Adam McIntosh on guitar and vocals, and Randy Barnes on upright bass and vocals.
In a way, Mullins’ return to this part of eastern Kentucky is like coming back for Old Home Week as his father grew up in this part of the world.
“I still have two aunts and an uncle that live out that way and two or three cousins that live between Boyd County and Lawrence County, Kentucky,” said Joe Mullins. “My dad Paul Mullins grew up in Menifee County between Mount Sterling and West Liberty. Early in his career, my Dad was a DJ in Ashland on WTCR and was a host on WGOH in Grayson when that radio station first went on the air in 1960. That is when he started his broadcasting career. When he was on WTCR, the Stanley Brothers would stop in and visit with him on the air now and then. My Dad also played the fiddle and had a band that was popular in those areas back then called The Bluegrass Playboys until he moved to Ohio in 1964. It was the first band to ever record the song ‘Katy Daly.’”
A far as Mullins’ musical evolution is concerned, due to having a famous bluegrass DJ as a father, he was able to meet many great musicians along the way that would show him a thing or two on the banjo when he was young.
“When I was growing up and first taking a keen interest in learning how to play and sing, Dad was with the group The Boys From Indiana,” said Mullins. “I was a kid when they were arranging and rehearsing all of those great songs that Aubrey Holt wrote and they would stand there and work out all of those trio and quartet numbers in Dad’s living room or in Jerry Holt’s basement over in Indiana. I was always hanging around and was an observer of how hard they worked at it. Noah Crase and Harley Gabbard were powerful singers and players in that band.”
After Mullins began to learn the three-finger Earl Scruggs style of playing the banjo, other great musicians helped him out along the way.
“Two or three different times, I got to spend some one-on-one time with Sonny Osborne, J.D. Crowe and Ralph Stanley, who was a good family friend,” said Mullins, about being mentored by three futures IBMA Hall of Famers. “I saw all of these guys in their prime regularly. During the last few years that Don Reno was living, I also got to sit down with him a few times and watch and learn and observe. Don kind of warped my mind, though, because he was completely unorthodox in his playing technique. To see him play while comparing his approach to a Scruggs style player was a real revelation. He played the banjo like a jazz guitar player.”
Decades later, Joe Mullins and his Radio Ramblers are sitting in their seats at the IBMA Awards Show held just a month ago at the Duke Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina. It is time for the last award of the night to be presented and the Radio Ramblers are stunned to hear their named called as the new IBMA Entertainers of the Year.
“It was overwhelming, and that is the best word that I have used to describe it,” said Mullins. “It was scary just to get the nomination. We had five IBMA nominations this year and won one award earlier in the night for our collaboration with Del McCoury called ‘The Guitar Song.’ To see our name in the Entertainer of the Year category with Del, Sam Bush, Earls of Leicester and Balsam Range, however, made us wonder if we belonged there or not. And then, to win it; overwhelming is the best thing I could say about it.”
The latest single from Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers is the comedic take on modern day healthy eating titled “Bacon In My Beans,” found on their latest album For The Record found on the new Billy Blue Records label.
More information on the band can be found at www.radioramblers.com.