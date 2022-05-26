BARBOURSVILLE — Sideline’s performance this weekend at the Mountaineer Opry may be a bit melancholy for the band, and for good reason.
Bass player Jason Moore died suddenly from a heart attack Nov. 21, 2021, as he was about to get on the tour bus to head to Ohio for a show.
One of Moore’s last shows took place in Barboursville — a performance with Sideline at the Mountaineer Opry on Friday, Nov. 19. Then, Moore and the band traveled to the Red River Gorge section of Kentucky to play at Ricky Wasson’s Meadowgreen Appalachian Music Park in Clay City on Saturday night, 110 miles away. It would be his final show.
“We all went to breakfast with Ricky on Sunday morning, and we were supposed to play in Columbus, Ohio, that night,” said Sideline band leader Steve Dillig. “So, Jason and I were sitting there, talking about the football games that Sunday.”
After the meal, Dillig was talking to Wasson outside of the restaurant.
“I was standing there talking to Ricky in front of our tour bus, and Jason stepped up in it to start it and crank it up,” said Dillig. “I had my back to the front of the bus, and Ricky pointed behind me and said, ‘Man, he just fell.’ By the time I went around the front of the bus, they were already sitting him upright, on the ground and leaned up against the inside of the bus door. Jason didn’t look good at all, and Skip (Cherryholmes) was the first to notice that he wasn’t breathing, so he started doing CPR on him. That actually brought him back one time as Jason opened his eyes again, just for a brief minute. About then, the ambulance had arrived and they went to work on him. This was during COVID, so only Skip and Ricky followed him to the hospital as we knew they wouldn’t let us all go in.”
After watching the ambulance leave, Dillig’s first thoughts were about how long and difficult it might be for Moore to come back from a possible heart attack. But within minutes, any notions of healing were stopped in their tracks.
“When they put him in the ambulance and the medic was still doing chest compressions, it never really entered my mind that he was going to pass away,” said Dillig. “I was thinking, ‘Man, he’s going to have a tough recovery, but we’re going to be there for him and get him through all of this.’ That is where my mind was at that moment. When Skip called me and told me he didn’t make it, I never, ever expected to hear that. The whole band had been sitting together and praying together, and when I told them that Jason had died, we all broke down. We went from that to kind of consoling each other, and from then on, half of my mind was a blur, so to speak. It really does show us that you are not promised the next minute.”
Dillig has toured with bluegrass bands for decades yet has never gone through something as serious as a band member dying while on tour. The calls back home were devastating, and each mile on the road back felt like they were in slow motion.
But as the news spread throughout the music world — especially in the bluegrass genre — a spontaneous thing happened. While Moore’s family, friends and those close to him were in one of the worst times of their lives, the outpouring of love and goodwill that appeared on social media about Moore was impressive.
Moore was universally remembered as a good man, a great bass player and someone who treated others in a consistently positive way.
“Jason did not know how loved he was, I truly don’t think he knew,” said Dillig. “People loved him so much, and everybody knew he was a great guy. Man, people just loved him and the outpouring of love and respect that was shown, it has been something else. And, we had people call us and offer to help us. Other musicians that were in other bands would say, ‘Hey, if you need somebody to help you get through this and my schedule fits, I’d be glad to do it.’ Or others would say, ‘I know so-and-so bass player, and if you need me to call him, I will.’ It was just amazing. This bluegrass community, when your back is against the wall; everybody supports each other. I got calls and texts from all over the world.”
Finding a replacement for a beloved member of the group so everyone can continue to make a living can be tough — not to mention, a daunting task for whoever walks into that situation. Sideline decided to move forward into this 2022 touring season with a young musician from northern Virginia.
“We hired a young guy from the Washington, D.C., area named Kyle Windbeck,” said Dillig. “Kyle is only 23 years of age, and he wanted a shot at it. He is one of these guys that can play almost any instrument and was previously known mostly for playing the guitar and mandolin. He came down and auditioned, and we knew right then that he was probably the guy we needed. I don’t feel like he wanted to use this band as a stepping stone. This is where he wants to be. He had run some sound for us before, and he always wanted to be a part of this particular band. And man, he’s coming on with it. He is getting better all of the time.”
For Dillig, it is a period of looking back and looking forward.
“There will never be another Jason Moore,” said Dillig. “I’ve played with tons of bass players throughout my 30-plus years in bluegrass, and there was no better than Jason. But Kyle is doing a great job. He listens to what Jason played, and he’s doing good, and I’m really proud of him.”
Sideline will perform at the Mountaineer Opry at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 27. The Cabell County 4-H Conference Center venue is at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets range from $20 for adults to $5 for kids 12 and under.