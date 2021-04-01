The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Blues Music Award-winner Shemekia Copeland returns to Mountain Stage April 16 for the show's first performance of 2021.

HUNTINGTON — Blues singer Shemekia Copeland is the latest act announced for the April 16 edition of "Mountain Stage."

The show, taking place at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington, also includes St. Paul and The Broken Bones, A.J. Croce and West Virginia's own Ona.

The special outdoor performance will be the first "Mountain Stage" show in front of a live audience in more than a year. Presented by Mountain Health Network, the show is part of the city of Huntington’s 150th anniversary celebration.

Copeland, winner of eight Blues Music Awards, has performed on "Mountain Stage" several times over the past 15 years. Her latest record, “Uncivil War,” has been nominated for two Blues Music Awards this year.

Tickets for this show are $60. General admission seating at Joan C. Edwards Stadium will be social distanced, and all local, state and federal COVID-19 safety guidelines will be enforced.

To purchase tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656.

