HUNTINGTON — A few weeks ago, the Huntington Blues Society held its annual Blues Challenge band competition, and the winners were the duo of Tony Harrah and Anders Bush. This contest is about more than local bragging rights, as the musicians who take the blues crown are eligible to compete at the International Blues Challenge held every January in Memphis.
Harrah and Bush will perform a special set of live music at the Black Sheep Stage from 8-10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, that will serve as a fundraiser to help them get to Memphis. Donations will be accepted. Black Sheep Stage is located at 279 9th St., in Huntington.
Harrah has toured for several years now, writing original music and being in bands of different stripes. He began playing music as a teenager and then took a stab at the music business when he moved to Nashville at age 24.
“We moved there as a band called the Dirty Mountain Pirates in the early 2000s, back when Nashville still had a down-home feel to it,” Harrah said. But by 2007, I had moved back home to West Virginia and got out of the music side of things for a while. Then, I eventually got back into the songwriting side of it and decided that nobody else could sing my songs in a way that I really appreciated. So, since about 2014 or 2015, I have been concentrating on being a working singer and songwriter.”
In his youth, Harrah was heavily influenced by his mother and father, both of whom were amateur musicians.
“My mother played the piano really well, and my dad sang in the choir in our local Presbyterian church,” Harrah said. “My Dad was a big fan of gospel quartets, and because of that, I still have a large affection for gospel quartets and gospel music. He is a beautiful bass singer, and he really cared about that style of singing. As I was growing up, he didn’t discourage me from wanting to play various instruments, like the guitar. But, he wanted to make sure I really wanted to play and that I was serious about it. That is when he would get me the gear that I needed and wanted, and he encouraged me to play music. And, he never discouraged me from playing in bands, other than the ‘One of these days, you need to get a real job,’ kind of thing.”
About four years ago, Harrah was looking for a bass player, and a friend suggested that he call Bush.
“Anders is an amazing human being, and we became friends right away,” Harrah said. “He is also a staunchly amazing bass player who has done a bunch of studio and session work. Anders is not only one of my best friends, but it is also hard to find a guy that is willing to tour with you. He gives me advice on songwriting, and he is co-producing this next album with me.”
Harrah has traveled to Memphis to take in the International Blues Challenge twice in the past and has loved every minute if it.
“It is the most electrified time that you will ever experience on Beale Street in Memphis,” Harrah said. “At the festival, they will take every venue on Beale Street and off of Beale Street and you will find blues acts playing in those clubs from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. every night. Every bar is packed full of people, and everyone is there to hear and support blues music. I have made friends there that I continue to stay in contact with to this day, people from multiple countries and all over the continental U.S.”
While the goal of the International Blues Challenge is to compete and win, there is much more to it than making music a contest. It is also about exposure for artists and friendships made while in town.
“Obviously, the International Blues Challenge boils down to just one winner in each category at the main theater on Saturday night, and while I would like to win or make it into the Finals, that is not so much my game,” Harrah said. “I’d like to win, of course, but there is so much amazing talent there. So, most of us use it as a great networking tool. You can meet a guy from Santa Cruz, California, or you meet a guy from Arizona, and you can use them to drop your name if you are heading out that way and hopefully you get to book some gigs. If they have heard your music and they respect you, they will give your name to other club owners, and that is way better than just sending out emails.”
Harrah is looking forward to returning to Memphis to represent the Mountain State.
“I have met so many lifelong friends and made so many business contacts at the International Blues Challenge that it is just a special thing, on top of being around so many people that love the same music,” Harrah said. “While there, you can get this really cool book that they give out on the streets that lists every act, gives out their information, and it also has a schedule in it for every show in town that week. That way you can go from venue to venue and catch up with all the bands. It is just really electric, man. It is really fun.”