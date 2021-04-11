HUNTINGTON — Shemekia Copeland took the stage for the first time when she was nearly 10 years old. She couldn’t have predicted that 30 years later, she would be known as one of the great blues voices of our time.
Copeland, the daughter of blues vocalist Johnny Copeland, has spent her career telling stories through her music about life, love and history.
Copeland said her father has been her greatest influence and helped start her professional career at just 16. Johnny Copeland died in 1997, when she was 18, and Copeland released her first album, “Turn Up the Heat,” less than a year later.
Since then, Copeland said her music has changed as much as any living thing can in 30 years, and her newest album, “Uncivil War,” is a reflection of the world as it is now.
“I’m trying desperately to make music of our time so it can be relevant,” she said. “The divisiveness in this country is just really heartbreaking to me because America is made up of immigrants. It’s the best part of what and who we are.”
Copeland said “Uncivil War” is about the American people fighting each other and how communication can help bring peace. Some of the songs include historical moments, such as “Clotilda’s on Fire.”
“Clotilda was actually the name of the last slave ship that came to America, and it came way after slavery was made illegal,” Copeland said. “So the captain burned the ship in Alabama to get rid of the evidence. (The album) is informational stuff, and I think it’s important to put things out like that because some people may never know otherwise.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Copeland has mainly been hosting virtual performances, and her band will be performing songs on the album live for the first time in her upcoming performance at “Mountain Stage” on April 16 at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Copeland said after about 14 months since her last live performance, she is ready for a live audience.
“I’ll be excited to see two or three people — it don’t matter,” she said. “I haven’t seen people in a long time as far as performances go, so I’m really looking forward to that and to just keep making music with my guys.”
Not only performing in the United States, Copeland has taken the stage in Canada, India and multiple countries in Europe. Copeland said she has performed in West Virginia a few times in recent years and she is looking forward to Friday’s show.
The “Mountain Stage” event is also helping celebrate the City of Huntington’s 150th anniversary, and Copeland said she is happy to be included.
“I’m so honored by the fact that they felt me, I am important enough to be a part of this. It’s amazing,” she said.
In addition to Copeland, “Mountain Stage” will feature performances by St. Paul & the Broken Bones, A.J. Croce and Ona.
Tickets are free to Marshall University students, and community members can purchase tickets by calling the Marshall Artists Series office at 304-696-6656 or looking up “Mountain Stage” on TicketMaster.