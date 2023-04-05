Attendees Brandon Saunders, left, Jennifer Saunders, Maury Hartz, David Glick, and Tom Pressman pose for a photo while sitting together before the B'nai Sholom community seder on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Huntington.
B'nai Sholom, the only synagogue in Huntington, hosted its Seder Passover dinner this week to celebrate one of the largest Jewish holidays.
This is the holiday that commemorates the exodus from Egypt, when the children of Israel were freed from slavery. The date of the festival is in accordance with the first full moon in the Hebrew calendar month, Nisan. This year, it begins at sundown on April 5 and ends seven days later on April 13.
“The festival is also called the Festival of Matzah because for seven days in the Torah, we are commanded to eat matzah and not to eat leavened bread or products that have leavening or yeast in them,” said Rabbi RD Judd, who is more commonly known as Rabbi Bob.
During the Seder, people eat matzah and recall the story of the escape from slavery in Egypt. This is the first Seder since the pandemic and more than 50 people were expected to attend.
“Across the board, Passover is the most observed holiday by Jews in America. Even the most unreligious of people find a way to eat matzah and find a Seder that they can be part of,” Rabbi Bob said.
There are actually two dinners, one on April 5 and the other on April 6. It is not an event that is open to the public.
“I think people have childhood memories and memories of their families getting together, or their communities getting together for the Seder and the meal, and they just want to remain part of that,” he said about why people attend.
According to a 2013 Pew Research survey of Jewish Americans, only 23% of U.S. Jews said they attend religious services at least monthly, but 70% said they participated in a Seder in 2012. That includes 42% of Jews of no religion, or those who consider themselves Jewish in some way, were raised Jewish or had a Jewish parent, but say they are atheist or agnostic or have no particular religion.
“I don’t want to say it’s nostalgic for people, but I do think that it strikes a chord and gives them comfort in a world that can sometimes be frightening or upsetting. That they can go to a Seder and remember what it was like when their grandparents were with them or their great-grandparents were with them, and their parents and they were growing up and it was very important and so they still find meaning in that.”
