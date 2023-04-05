The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

B'nai Sholom, the only synagogue in Huntington, hosted its Seder Passover dinner this week to celebrate one of the largest Jewish holidays.

This is the holiday that commemorates the exodus from Egypt, when the children of Israel were freed from slavery. The date of the festival is in accordance with the first full moon in the Hebrew calendar month, Nisan. This year, it begins at sundown on April 5 and ends seven days later on April 13.

