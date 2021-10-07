RIO GRANDE, Ohio — For some, the seemingly never-ending array of fast-food restaurants found in the U.S. and around the world is the scourge of the food world. When one drives the roadways and interstates of America, you are apt to see the signs of the same fast-food chains over and over again.
Some fast-food chains were built on the franchise model from the beginning. Others — especially the older chains — evolved from a single bistro that became popular. One example of this is Bob Evans restaurants.
Gallia County, farmer and businessman Bob Evans opened a diner in the nearby Ohio River town of Gallipolis over 70 years ago.
While living on his family’s farm in Rio Grande, Ohio, located off U.S. 35 and raising his kids in a farmhouse that was built in 1825, Evans realized that high-quality food sources were the key to success when serving others. He built a restaurant at the farm in 1962 that was named The Sausage Shop.
What brought folks in at the beginning was Evans’ personal sausage recipe, with his new sausage stores pre-dating the many full-blown restaurants that would follow. He eventually expanded his restaurants, and yet he didn’t let the range of his franchises get too big, as even now, Bob Evans restaurants are found in just 18 states.
In the early 1970s, he created the Bob Evans Farm Festival with the intent of giving back to his customers and keeping alive the farm life traditions of many years ago. Evans retired in the 1980s and died in 2007.
This weekend, Oct. 8-10, the 50-year anniversary of the Bob Evans Farm Festival will take place at 10854 State Route 588 in Rio Grande. Tickets are $5, with kids under 5 admitted for free. There will be rides available as well, with ride wristbands priced at $5 for kids 12 and younger and $10 for those 13 or older. Free primitive camping is available on the Farm Festival grounds on a first-come, first-served basis.
Festival hours will be Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There is more to the Bob Evans Farm Festival than food and rides, as the acts brought in are distinctive. For instance, farm animals will be on display, which was important to Evans as he was inducted into the 4-H Hall of Fame for his support of farm education for young people.
All three days of the festival will feature sheep shearing, horse shoeing and the Ready Go Dog Show. Also on tap for everyday fun will be the Kids Pedal Tractor Pull and the Stihl Pro Chainsaw Carving, as well as the Great Lakes Timber Show, featuring all kinds of lumberjack fun, and the Reno Family Horseshoe Pitching Show.
The music lineup Friday will include The Putnam Family, the Ollum Brothers, and Bill Gorby and the Musical Mercenaries. Saturday’s entertainment will feature Vegas McGraw, The El Dorado Band and the hit-making country band Exile. Sunday’s musical offerings will include music and worship at 10 a.m. by the Kyle and Brittany Schaefer Ministries.
Sunday afternoon will also be a big day for bluegrass music lovers with performances by The Rarely Herd, mandolin great Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys and International Bluegrass Music Association award winners Dailey and Vincent.
On Saturday only, Lily Pearl’s Tractor Square Dance will perform at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday night will also include the Rockets Over Rio fireworks display.
More information can be found at bobevans.com and 740-245-5304.