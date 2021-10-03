RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The 50th annual Bob Evans Farm Festival is set for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 8-10, at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio. This signature event is held at the birthplace of the brand, where the original Bob Evans restaurant still stands today — paying homage to its history and roots in the farming community.
This year’s 50th anniversary celebration will feature live musical performances, free, on-site camping and several other activities.
“Like so many families, we are looking forward to welcoming back our favorite event that’s deeply rooted in tradition,” said Bob Holtcamp, president and chief marketing officer for Bob Evans Restaurants. “We also are excited to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Bringing families together has always been at the heart of what we do, and our farm festival helps us do this outside of our restaurants and in the very community where our brand was born.”
Visitors can enjoy a variety of food options from local vendors including cider slushies, apple dumplings, kettle corn, Ohio-made cheeses, as well as Bob Evans sausage and Farm Festival bean soup. Sausage is what started it all for Bob Evans, and guests can enjoy various sausage sandwiches or freshly baked biscuits with sausage gravy. Guests can also dine at the original Bob Evans Restaurant on the Bob Evans Farm.
Live performances include the country music band Exile, the award-winning bluegrass group Dailey & Vincent and longtime Farm Festival performers Johnny Staats and The Delivery Boys and The Rarely Herd, among others.
Performances from lumberjacks, chain saw carvers, an opportunity to interact with Columbus Zoo animals (Sunday only), and farm demonstrations — including sheep shearing by Stanley Strode, horseshoeing by the Hocking College Equestrian Program and pig races — will also be a part of the festival. More than 60 artisans will attend.
Additionally, the professional, high-energy Ready Go Dog Show will wow crowds throughout the weekend with their natural ability to fly through the air, and the Lily Pearl’s Square Dancing Tractor team will show off their fancy driving routines (Saturday only). Fireworks will round out Saturday night provided by the village of Rio Grande starting at 8:30 p.m.
“Farm Festival has become a tradition for so many families over the past five decades, and we are grateful to be able to hold this event this year and celebrate this momentous anniversary together in person,” said Holtcamp. “We look forward to welcoming back visitors and members of the local community to make memories together down on the farm.”
The Farm Festival will include amusement park rides. All-day ride wristbands can be purchased for $10 for adults ages 13 and up and $5 for children 12 and under. Individual ride tickets can also be purchased for $1 each. A Kids’ Farmyard Fun area will feature face painting, a hay bale maze, game tent, kiddie train rides and a corn pile.
Bob Evans welcomes families to camp on the farm for free from Tuesday through Sunday, Oct. 5-10. Spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and no reservations are necessary.
The Bob Evans Farm is located on State Route 588 just off U.S. 35. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and Sunday, Oct. 10, and 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Tickets can be purchased at the entrance gate and are $5 for adults and free for children 5 and under. On Friday, Oct. 8, all school and chartered buses will receive free admission.
To view a full entertainment schedule, visit bobevans.com/farm-festival.