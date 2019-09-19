MORGANTOWN - Bonnie's Bus, a mobile mammography vehicle that runs as a service of WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute, will visit Lincoln County to offer three-dimensional (3D) digital mammograms and breast care education to women.
Bonnie's Bus will be at Lincoln Primary Care Center in Hamlin from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24. For an appointment, call 304-824-5806. A physician's order is needed for a mammogram.
The mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare, if available. Mammograms for women who are under- or uninsured will be covered by the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program or through grant funds and donations. No West Virginia woman over 40 is turned away due to lack of funding. For information on Bonnie's Bus, see www.wvucancer.org/bonnie.