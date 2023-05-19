HUNTINGTON — Bonnie's Bus provided breast cancer screenings for 17 patients Thursday during a visit to the Huntington area.
Bonnie’s Bus, a 45-foot state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, was parked at Valley Health – Pea Ridge: A Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women’s Health, offering 3D digital mammograms and breast cancer education to women.
The mission of Bonnie’s Bus is to provide breast cancer screening services to women in West Virginia, especially those in rural parts of the state with limited or no access to screening mammography. Made possible by West Virginia natives Jo and Ben Statler to the Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus is named after Jo Statler’s late mother Bonnie Wells Wilson.
Bonnie’s Bus accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private insurances. Patients who are uninsured can receive help enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program. Funds are available through grants and donations to cover the cost of a mammogram for uninsured women in West Virginia who are 40 or older.
Bonnie's Bus will return to Valley Health in 2024. A doctor’s orders are required for screening.
Valley Health – Pea Ridge: A Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women’s Health is at 4270 U.S. Route 60 in Huntington. The practice accepts Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance and offers patient discounts for those who financially qualify.
