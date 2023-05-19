The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Bonnie's Bus provided breast cancer screenings for 17 patients Thursday during a visit to the Huntington area.

Bonnie’s Bus, a 45-foot state-of-the-art mobile mammography vehicle, was parked at Valley Health – Pea Ridge: A Center for Obstetrics, Gynecology & Women’s Health, offering 3D digital mammograms and breast cancer education to women.

