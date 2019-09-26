KENOVA — A party and book launch for former high school football coach Ivan McGlone will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Griffith & Feil Pharmacy, 1405 Chestnut St. in Kenova.
McGlone, who coached at the old Vinson High School in Wayne County before taking over at Russell High School in Kentucky, has authored “Just Around the Corner: Stories from Back in the Day.”
The book includes chapters on growing up in Kenova, skinny dipping in Dreamland Pool, hanging out with a “geek” friend who created an explosion in his basement chem lab, coaching at Vinson and Russell, and losing a good friend to a skydiving accident in Hawaii.
McGlone’s memoir is published under the Mid-Atlantic Highlands imprint of Huntington-based Publishers Place Inc. 5-inch by 7-inch format, 149 pages, $12. For more information, contact the publisher at 304-617-1292 or email publishersplace@gmail.com. The book will also be available from Amazon.com and at area bookstores.