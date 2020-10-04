Ivan McGlone, a Kenova native and resident and retired Russell, Kentucky, high school football coach, has released his second book, titled “Just Up the Street,” a memoir — “more stories back in the day.” Foreword is by WCHS-TV morning anchor Dave Benton, McGlone’s son-in-law.
Stories in the book deal mainly with McGlone’s growing up in Kenova, then his coaching careers at first Vinson High School and afterward Russell High.
The book is illustrated by black-and-white photos of Kenova and Ceredo.
In his foreword, Benton says: “Ivan has a quality as a writer that we desperately need in trying times: the ability to be whimsical. And to bring a smile to your lips just by the way he tells a story.”
McGlone’s short tales include how a class bully saved him from being thrown into a thorn bush by other classmates, how a dog got whistled for a foul and thrown out of a basketball game, and memorable moments from his gridiron coaching days.
McGlone’s first book, titled “Just Around the Corner,” has sold out of its first press run.
Both books are available at the Inner Geek in Pullman Square, Huntington, and at Griffith & Feil Pharmacy in Kenova, as well as on Amazon.
“Just Up the Streeet,” Mid-Atlantic Highlands, 154 pp, $12.
Huntington native to have book-signing event
Huntington native Missy Waiters will host a book-signing for her newly published book, “Beautifully Changed,” from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave.
Waiters’ book focuses on her life experiences, from being homeless to becoming a homeowner. She also draws upon her experiences with addiction, family dysfunction and abuse to bring women a message of courage, hope, healing and change.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Seaton to launch, sign new book
On Saturday, Oct. 10 from noon until 3 p.m., Carter Taylor Seaton will hold an outside dual book launch and signing at Pullman Square. The event will closely follow COVID-19 guidelines with masks required, hand sanitizer available and social distancing observed.
Her novel, “The Other Morgans,” follows AJ Porter as she is suddenly challenged to make a life-altering decision by the terms of an unexpected inheritance. “We Were Legends In Our Own Minds,” co-written with her husband, Richard Cobb, is a memoir in essays detailing his 25-year career managing civic arenas where all the rock acts of the 1970s and ‘80s came to perform. It’s a true backstage pass to the rock and roll era.
For more information, contact Carter Seaton at carterseaton@comcast.net.