GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Author Jenna Ashlyn’s debut novel, “Within the Gray” is set to be released Oct. 1.
Her story began from her own journey of becoming a young widow and the struggles that she went through to be able to learn to live again. She began writing in 2014, and as she wrote, she submitted the first few pages of “Within the Gray” in a writing competition at a national level pageant. Those first few pages were enough to win her the StarJewel Showcase overall writing award for the entire pageant. As writing continued, and had been completed in 2018, she placed the rough draft on the online writers community called “WattPad.” It was there that she received numerous other awards including best overall women’s fiction, and best character.
Ashlyn began writing at age 8, where her writing was often shared with the class in elementary school. While many of the teachers appreciated her creativity, the students didn’t and she said she was often picked on and bullied for her efforts.
She later studied English and writing at the University of Rio Grande, but soon had to put her studies on pause as she started a family. Over many years she slowly practiced her craft until her three children had finally grown enough to need her a little less.
While working full-time and providing for her family, she said she slowly wrote her novel, unsure if it would ever be published. She enrolled in the Marshall University Creative Writing program, where she still studies. During her first semester at Marshall she was nominated for the Maier awards by Forrest Roth, who stated that she was not at the same level as the other students in his Intro to Creative Writing Workshop Class, last fall.
Ashlyn is working with Mane Designers Salon and Spa on a meet the author and book signing event that would abide by guidelines for COVID-19.
Her book will be available at The Inner Geek, with the possibility of being added to more local stores.
For more information, visit www.jennaashlyn.com or www.facebook.com/authorjennaashlyn
Marshall alum, Ashland native publishes recovery book
HUNTINGTON — Christian counselor, life coach and author Pamela K. Orgeron (a.k.a. Owens) has released a new book, “Why Didn’t They Hear Us? The Causes, Consequences, and Solutions to Children Feeling Unheard.”
The book aims to offer hope and help to those in recovery from being unheard as a child and to those who work with such individuals.
The book includes examples from the author’s life and from research about how children are harmed when they have no voice; hope and encouragement for adults unheard as children to not repeat the same mistakes with children today; and proposals to minimize the problem of children not given a voice in society.
A native of Ashland, Orgeron graduated from Fairview High School in Westwood, Kentucky, from Ashland Community College with an associate’s degree, from Marshall University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism-public relations, and is certified with the Institute of Children’s Literature in West Redding, Connecticut.
She has an M.A. and an Ed.S. degree in Adult & Higher Education, Counseling Specialization, from Morehead State University and an Advanced Diploma in Biblical Counseling from Light University in Forest, Virginia. She currently resides in the greater Nashville, Tennessee, area.
“Why Didn’t They Hear Us? The Causes, Consequences, and Solutions to Children Feeling Unheard” is available for purchase at bookstores upon request, on amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com and directly from the publisher at bookshout.com/publishers/author-academy-elite as a softbound, hardback or e-book.