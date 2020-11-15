35th Star Publishing in Charleston recently announced the release of “Disorder on the Border: Civil Warfare in Cabell and Wayne Counties, West Virginia, 1856-1870,” by Joe Geiger Jr.
In the last half of the 1850s, the Virginia counties of Cabell and Wayne became immersed in the national debate over slavery. Located only a stone’s throw away from the free state of Ohio, some western Virginians practiced and defended slavery, and the contentiousness between supporters and those who opposed the institution increased dramatically as the nation moved closer to civil war. When the conflict erupted in 1861, disorder was the order of the day.
Although the overwhelming majority of voters in Cabell and Wayne counties opposed the Ordinance of Secession, the most prominent and influential citizens in the area favored leaving the Union. When the state seceded, some who had opposed this step now cast their loyalty with Virginia rather than the Union. During and after the Civil War, dozens of skirmishes, raids, and armed encounters occurred in this border area, and the lengthy struggle only ended with the statewide Democratic victory in the 1870 election.
Federal supporters in Cabell and Wayne counties lived through years of terror. Their efforts to save the Union and create the new state of West Virginia, and their willingness to die on behalf of the country ensured its survival from the greatest conflict in the history of the United States.
The 460-page hardcover book contains 120 illustrations, including maps and historic photographs, and is supported by over 1,000 endnotes. It is available online at Amazon.com and 35thstar.com. It is available locally at the Shipwreck Collection shop in the Huntington Mall.
More information is online at https://35thstar.com/disorder-on-the-border/.
Local author featured in article
Local author Claudia Pemberton was quoted last week in an article, “15 Veterans Day Quotes to Honor Those Who Have Served,” that was posted to Newsweek.com on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Her quote appears alongside others from the likes of John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Michelle Obama that celebrate and honor veterans on Veterans Day.
“America without her Soldiers would be like God without His angels,” Pemberton’s quote reads.
For more information on Pemberton, visit her website https://writingsbyclaudia.com/.