ASHLAND — David K. Farley, of Ashland, has published “From the Other Side of the Tracks: Stories From Off the Main Lines, Volume One,” a book about railroading that is filled with his uncommon, unique experiences.
Farley worked at CSX in Huntington for nearly 20 years, sponsoring community events, training first responders and school students in railroad safety, and working on many projects that benefited the public.
He traveled extensively in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Kentucky during his two-decade long career in the industry, gathering stories along the way and experiencing many fun, interesting and rare sights.
“From the Other Side of the Tracks” details his projects, once-in-a-lifetime train rides, and an insider account of local railroad operations from the perspective of someone who has worked as a manager and hourly employee for the two Class One railroads that operate in the eastern United States.
The book is available for $39.95 at www.coaldustbooks.com.
Virtual writers’ event set
HUNTINGTON — This month’s Writers Can Read series will feature two authors — award-winning writer Lee Martin and John Brown. The event is free and open to the public and will take place virtually as a Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, July 20.
The meeting ID and password will be published on the Writers Can Read Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WritersCanRead, immediately prior to the event.
Martin is the author of the novels “The Bright Forever,” a finalist for the 2006 Pulitzer Prize in Fiction; “River of Heaven;” “Quakertown;” “Break the Skin;” “Late One Night,” and the recently released “Yours, Jean.” A new memoir, “Gone the Hard Road,” will be out in 2021.
His fiction and nonfiction have appeared in such places as Harper’s, Ms., Creative Nonfiction, The Best American Essays and The Best American Mystery Stories. He is the winner of the Mary McCarthy Prize in Short Fiction and teaches in the MFA Program at The Ohio State University, where he is a College of Arts & Sciences Distinguished Professor.
John H. Brown Jr. is a native of Clarksburg, West Virginia, and a graduate of West Virginia University with a BS in Journalism and an MA in Mass Communications. John served a year in Vietnam (1969-70) as an Army enlisted man in the Americal Division. After he retired from a career in public relations, he wrote his debut novel, “Augie’s War,” which was published in 2018. “Augie’s World” is his second work of fiction that was published on July 9. John writes a regular wine and food newspaper column (Vines & Vittles) along with a blog for the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
The Writers Can Read open mic night reading series takes place on the third Monday of each month year-round from 7-8:30 p.m. and is normally held at Heritage Station in Huntington. This month will be the first time the event has been held virtually, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event features two award-winning, published authors that serve as “featured readers” to begin the event each month. Afterward, the mic is open to anyone in the audience who would like to share a creative work.
For more information, contact michaelconnick@gmail.com